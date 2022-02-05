NATIONAL

PM concludes meetings with senior leadership of China’s corporate leaders

By Mian Abrar

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan concluded his second day of meetings with business leaders of mega China’s top state-owned and private enterprises in Beijing on Saturday.

The executives who met the Prime Minister included Chairmen of China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC), China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), Power China, East Sea Group, China Railway Group Limited (CREC), China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC), Beijing Century Industrial Development Co. Ltd (CENTINCO) and the CHINAMEX Group.

During the meetings, the Chinese businesspersons briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of their on-going projects in Pakistan and future investment plans worth billions of US dollars in the fields of energy, Refining, Petrochemical, infrastructure development, water management, information and communication technology (ICT), and housing.

China Energy is a Fortune 500 conglomerate operating in the fields of energy, water management, transportation and construction; CSCEC’s major areas of focus are communications and engineering; Power China provides services in the energy & water sectors; East Sea Group is an international energy and chemical trading company; CREC focuses on engineering, real estate development, Railways and mining sectors; MCC is the world’s largest metallurgical construction contractor; CENTINCO specializes in industrial, infrastructure refining & petrochemical projects; and CHINAMEX Group has carried out urban development projects in several countries.

Appreciating the interests of Chinese companies for enhancing business ties with Pakistan, the Prime Minister highlighted that government of Pakistan had offered many incentives to foreign enterprises especially from China for investment in Pakistan Special Economic Zones . He assured that Pakistan would continue to support and facilitate the Chinese companies for their expanded footprints in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister was accompanied in the meetings by the members of cabinet and senior officials.

Previous article
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

