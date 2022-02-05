NATIONAL

Security forces conclude combing operation in Balochistan: ISPR

20 BLA terrorists killed, nine security officials martyred

By Staff Report

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday that the clearance operation in Balochistan, which was launched after terrorists attacked security forces camps in the province’s Panjgur and Naushki areas late on Wednesday evening, had been completed.

Twenty terrorists were killed during operations after the attacks, the military’s media affairs wing said in a statement, adding that nine security personnel had embraced martyrdom.

“Both attacks were repulsed successfully by prompt response from troops at both locations,” the ISPR said.

It added that nine of the terrorists were killed in Naushki and four security personnel, including an officer, were martyred during an exchange of fire with the militants there.

The military’s media wing said five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were martyred and six injured during follow-up operations in Panjgur over the past 72 hours.

Moreover, the ISPR said, three terrorists, including two high-value targets, linked to the attacks were killed in Kech district’s Balgatar area on Friday.

These terrorists were killed in a follow up clearance operation conducted at a makeshift terrorist hideout.

“Our security forces stand firm and resolutely committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism from our soil no matter [at] what the cost,” the ISPR said.

Earlier, the ISPR had said intelligence agencies had intercepted communications between the terrorists who carried out attacks in Balochistan and their handlers in Afghanistan and India.

The attacks in Naushki and Panjgur were claimed by the banned militant outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Staff Report

