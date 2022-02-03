NATIONAL

WCLA completes conservation work of Cathedral Church

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed 85% of the conservation works of the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection located on the Mall Road Lahore whereas the Department of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Government of Punjab has funded this project, Pakistan Today learnt.

The official of WCLA informed Pakistan Today that the Department of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Government of Punjab had selected WCLA as the executing agency for conserving this historic Church in Lahore and also some other sites in Punjab.

Moreover, the WCLA official informed that the cost of the project was Rs. 36.55 million and it would be completed in 2022.

Director Conservation and Planning WCLA said that seepage was one of the main issues in this Church’s building and we have overcome that during the conservation process.

“Green area directly attached to the building was a major source of seepage and a major threat to the building and it has been paved now. Most of the Cornices were damaged which are now restored. Thin biofilm growth on the surface of the bricks was seen and it has been cleaned and proper chemical treatment is done to stop micro film growth in future,” he added.

Najam also informed that the main entrance to Church Building was cleaned with sand blasting and has been illuminated while repairing, cleaning and anti-termite treatment was done of wooden trusses in the Church.

“We have used a 3D laser scanner to document this Church and for the first-time architectural drawings and maps of this Church were made by WCLA. We have done our best in preserving this religious heritage site,” Najam said.

“Conservation works inside the building included masonry works, surface rendering works, flooring, civil works, wood work, structural wood work and roofing. Conservation works on the main façade of the Church included Surface Rendering works, wood works, painting and decorative works and other civil works,” Najam added.

Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said, “It is an honor for WCLA that it has been selected by the Minority Affairs Department for conserving this religious heritage site.

“The Government of Punjab is taking constructive steps for the preservation of the religious heritage sites and it is a good gesture towards the public especially the minorities. It is the Government’s mandate now to protect the minority heritage sites in order to promote religious harmony in the country. WCLA is doing its best to conserve these sites,” he concluded.

Staff Report

