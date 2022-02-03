Opinion

The trendsetter

By Editor's Mail
Cadet College Larkana has been a trendsetter and epicentre of learning in Interior Sindh. It has always played a pivotal role in bringing its cadets up to the best and second to none. It has completed thirty years of its establishment. Cadet College Larkana has been championing the cause of imparting quality education to its teachers since its inception. The quality education encompassing curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities is coupled with state of the art facilities. In order to attain higher pursuits in the field of modern education, the college has established I.T Laboratories, Language Laboratories, one of the biggest Libraries, Multimedia classrooms and a central data centre. The whole infrastructure is worth appreciating.

It’s indeed a proud moment that the cadets of this elite institution are serving in the Pakistan Armed Forces and Civil Services of Pakistan.

Cadet College Larkana celebrated its 30th Annual Parents on 21 December 2021 organized at its magnificent Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Stadium, the event was graced by Major General Noor Wali Khan, General Officer Commanding 16 Division PanoAqil Cantonment, Chairman Board of Governors of the College.

The Larkanians presented gymnastics, Karate, Horse riding and Commando shows and attained applause and appreciation from the audience. The Chief Guest, in his presidential address, stressed upon the Larkanians to make the most of the facilities available at the college and focus on their future having a sense of dedication and persistence.

In the wake of prize distribution and inauguration of different college publications, Brigadier Ghulam Raza SI (M), Principal of the College, presented College Memento to the Chief Guest.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN CHEEHANI

LARKANA

