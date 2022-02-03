Opinion

IMF approves the tranche

But what about the future? 

By Editorial
0
0

The IMF Board’s approval of the next tranche of its $6 billion Extended Fund Facility to Pakistan has been received by the government as a cause of celebration, even though there are still some conditions which will be met before the review for the next tranche. The preconditions for this tranche were the passage of a mini-budget raising Rs 500 billion in taxes by ending sales tax exemptions, and of an amendment to the State Bank of Pakistan law giving it greater autonomy. Apart from other preconditions, such as a power tariff hike, the government managed to get those measures passed, and obtained the tranche, though its conditions for upcoming tranches are already onerous. It might be remembered that this tranche will go to paying previous loans before any celebrations, not for any development project.

There is a requirement that the country build its foreign exchange reserves to $5 billion by June. With the current account deficit likely to worsen, it seems out of the question that this will be possible without borrowing, which explains the anxiety of the government about Prime Minister Imran Khan being expected to go to China and borrow that money, as if China is expected to meet any need Pakistan has for forex. Also, if the current account deficit does not stabilize, the rupee’s value will decline. This will add to the pressure the middle class faces from inflation. As the IMF wants additional increases in the power tariff, that pressure will increase. As if it is not hard enough to make a budget on existing income, that income will decline when income tax exemptions are brought to an end.

- Advertisement -

Apart from the access that Pakistan will get to other borrowers, it is difficult to see how Pakistan really benefits. The real solution does not really lie in anything but increasing foreign-exchange producing activities, like remittances or exports, rather than merely borrowing more. Pakistan is approaching the crisis point with which even the IMF will not be able to help.

Previous articleThe trendsetter
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

The trendsetter

Cadet College Larkana has been a trendsetter and epicentre of learning in Interior Sindh. It has always played a pivotal role in bringing its...
Read more
Letters

Road safety in Karachi

Driving in a bustling city like Karachi can be a daunting experience for many. The general regard for traffic rules, road safety measures, and...
Read more
Letters

Economic revival 

The prime responsibility of any government is to identify and prioritize the problems facing the state and society of that country. Unfortunately, the ruling...
Read more
Comment

Need for the Presidential System?

It is alleged that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) the chief architect of the 1973 constitution desired to enact a Presidential System of government. Only...
Read more
Comment

Pullout of foreign companies jeopardizes Myanmar economy

Myanmar began its path to democracy in 2011, ending more than half a century of military rule. But after only 10 years had passed,...
Read more
Comment

Some questions about the food subsidy

Since the PTI government took charge in 2018, Pakistan’s economy has been struggling– to say the least. No, it didn’t all start with covid-19....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

KMC takes over Askari Amusement Park

The Askari Park built in place of the old Sabzi Mandi has been handed over to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in line with...

IHC declares govt’s plot allotment scheme unconstitutional

Forex reserves fall $400m to $22.08bn for 8th straight week

Qatar ready to promote skilled emigration from Pakistan: envoy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.