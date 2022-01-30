Fawad seeks role of judiciary, legal fraternity for implementing criminal law and justice reforms

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday sought the role of judiciary and legal fraternity for implementing ‘Criminal Law and Justice Reforms’ launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan recently.

The initiative was a big leap forward towards implementation of the rule of law in letter and spirit, he said while apprising delegations of tehsil, districts, and high court bar associations of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Mansehra, Havelian and Abbottabad about the reforms here.

Fawad assured the bar representatives of the government’s full cooperation in resolving their issues on priority.

“The Federal Government is aware of their (lawyers) problems. Young lawyers will be given soft loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme for constructing their chambers,” the minister said.

He said it was heartening that young lawyers were representing the bars associations in a large number.

Fawad said better facilities would be ensured for the lawyer community of Mansehra, Abbottabad and Havelian.

About the development of Jhelum, he said multiple projects worth Rs1 trillion were approved by the government during the past three years. The district was now being linked to the Motorway, he added.

The minister said work was underway on the Jalalpur Canal project being executed at a cost of Rs 44 billion, while another two-way Lilla to Jhelum road project was initiated.

He said Sanghoi to Misri Morr and Lilla to Pind Dadan Khan road would be completed by June this year. Work on the project was commenced after 55 years, said Fawad.

President District Bar Council Rawalpindi Arshad Majeed Malik, President District Bar Jhelum Chaudhry Abdul Latif, President High court Bar Abbottabad Haji Sabir Hussain Tanoli, President District Bar Mansehra Bilal Khan and President Tehsil Bar Havelian Raees Khan were among the delegation.