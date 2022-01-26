The curtain falls

Every high has a low, every rise has a fall, similarly every show has an end. The topsy turvy play of tabdeeli seems to be reaching its climax. On 30 October 2011 PTI was re-launched in Lahore as a third mainstream party in Pakistan’s politics. Media gave exceptional coverage to all its rallies and public gatherings. Apparently the agenda was to break the two-party system and pave the way for a third party with a character that could be easily controlled and dictated to.

In the 2013 general elections the new character who happens to be famous for his U-turns, couldn’t deliver much as he was not a political mind, and with weak candidates he couldn’t make any substantial impact in parliamentary politics. His party remained in opposition and Nawaz got power. Later Mr U-turn was on streets waiting for some miracle and signal from the umpire but he was told to wait and drum about rigging in four constituencies.

Following the script he kept harping about those four constituencies in almost every press conference and television interview, but this strategy too remained in vain. Even his 126 days sit-in couldn’t make him climb up to the Prime Minister’s house. Day by day his desperation was touching the threshold and then finally the Panama scandal got unearthed leading to the ouster of Nawaz Sharif.

Later, the 2018 general election, which was alleged to have been a rigged election by almost all political parties, brought him to power. But with big ego, little experience, immature team, weak party structure and lots of arrogance he landed himself to a time where his own Ace, the- former CM KPK and current federal minister, criticized him harshly in front of party and cabinet members over the gas crisis; and Mr U-turn remained awestruck by this attitude of his closest party member. This time fingers were raised on the PM himself who also happens to be the Chairman of the ruling party. The dramatic argument increased the temperature of the meeting room so much that the PM himself asked if he could quit his job and hand it over to someone else. This news spread like wildfire in almost all news channels creating an epic embarrassment and chaos for the government.

It won’t be easy for the federal government to sustain the public pressure due to the uncertain economic situation and above all the revolt brewing in the federal Cabinet which has raised quite a few eyebrows. The possibility of a forward bloc within the PTI cannot be ruled out in this situation as Mr U-turn is not in a position to keep his numbers intact, so a no-confidence motion can send him back to the pavilion. Now, let’s see when and how this curtain falls and who pulls the rope. Meanwhile, the countdown has already begun!

Meanwhile, the unpopular money bill which the PTI government bulldozed in the national assembly infused further exasperation amongst masses as the bill introduced additional burden of taxes on the people of Pakistan who are already struggling with the rising inflation. The frequent rise in prices of petrol, electricity and food items has brought instability in the overall economy of Pakistan. However, the opposition remained loud and aggressive in the House against the federal government for handing over the State Bank of Pakistan to the IMF and providing amnesty to its governor from any sort of accountability whereas opposition itself has been constantly under the radar of strict and harsh accountability.

The failed experiment of launching and ballooning a third party just to cut down the size of the two mainstream parties has given devastating results with instability, a weak economy and isolation from the international world. Hence it has been proved that gradual and natural evolution of democracy is the only way forward for progress in Pakistan

The current situation is not favorable for Mr U-turn as his own house is seemingly not in order. The tall cabinet member is also running back and forth marketing himself as the next PM if Mr U-turn is ousted.

Meanwhile, the foreign funding case has also unearthed some shocking revelations which have been undefendable for the ruling party. A special advisor of the PM anda PTI donor was awarded a multi-million dollar contract for a five-star hotel in Nathiagali; raising questions about ‘conflict of interest,’a term thr PM kept harping on when he was not in power. There has been quite a huge gap in the statements and actions of Mr. U-turn which is why today his government has sunk deep into the quicksand of unpopularity.

However, the ultimate victima of this mess are the members of the public. Now they are banking on the opposition for an immediate relief from this economic crisis. Therefore, the opposition parties have fastened their seat belts and are charged up for a long march towards Islamabad as the tolerance of the public at large has reached its threshold level.

