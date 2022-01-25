NATIONAL

Woman dead, 33 children rescued as boat overturns in Khanpur Dam

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: A teacher was drowned while 33 kids were rescued when the boat carrying them overturned in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, media reported.

The teacher and the students were on a school trip to the Khanpur Dam, some 47 kilometres northwest of Islamabad.

The accident happened during their boating in the lake. Some of the kids including four who were in critical condition were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The Khanpur Dam is a famous tourist site where people go sightseeing and for activities including boating, jet-skiing and cliff jumping.

