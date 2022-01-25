Pakistan raises $1bn, offers highest-ever rate for a sukuk of 7.95 percent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has raised $1 billion with a 7-year sukuk, offering an interest rate of 7.95 percent, the highest return the South Asian nation has ever paid on an Islamic bond, a Ministry of Finance official said on Tuesday.

The issuance comes at a time when the gross foreign reserves have fallen to nearly $17 billion from $19 billion in the past two weeks due to debt repayments.

Finance Division spokesman Muzammil Aslam said international debt markets worldwide had suffered shocks since December due to expected increases in interest rates in the United States and Europe.

“So given the situation, we have got a good deal in this uncertain time,” he told Reuters.

Pakistan sees foreign funds inflows as critical given that the external account deficit has widened on the back of soaring global commodity prices — in particular oil, which makes up about a third of the nation’s payments.

Foreign exchange reserves are also a key buffer to stabilise the rupee. Pakistan only last year adopted a market-based exchange rate, resulting in a sharp depreciation of the rupee.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) review board is meeting on January 29 to approve a $1 billion tranche of a $6 billion loan signed with Pakistan in 2019.

The last sukuk Pakistan issued was a five-year sukuk in 2017 at a rate of 5.6 percent.