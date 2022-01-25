Former England striker Michael Owen arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Michael Owen, a former England national team and Real Madrid football player, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to participate in various sport-related initiatives and meet senior officials including the prime minister.

In September, Owen signed a three-year contract to promote football in Pakistan with a Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)-approved league.

He was announced as the official ambassador of the new Pakistan Football League (PFL), launched by Global Soccer Ventures (GSV), a sports managing agency, in 2021.

PTV Sports, in a tweet welcoming the player, said he will promote international football in the country in collaboration with GSV.

فٹبال کی دنیا کے بے تاج بادشاہ، انگلینڈ اور لیورپول فٹبال کلب کے مایہ ناز کھلاڑی مائیکل اون کی گلوبل ساکر وینچرز کے تعاون سے پاکستان میں بین الاقوامی فٹبال کو فروغ دینے کے لئے اسلام آباد آمد۔@themichaelowen pic.twitter.com/rXaZziFYr6 — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) January 25, 2022

PFL is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2022 and teams like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are already lined up to compete in the league tournament.

The state broadcaster said Owen will attend a dinner hosted in his honour by President Dr Arif Alvi and a meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa is expected as well. A separate press statement by GSV said the retired footballer would call on Imran Khan too.

The PFL was launched by the GSV. Six British Premier League teams are creating partnerships with Pakistani clubs, marking the first cooperation of its kind.