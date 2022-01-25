Sports

Former England striker Michael Owen arrives in Pakistan

By Staff Report
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Footballer Michael Owen is photographed on September 5, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Paul Cooper/Contour by Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Michael Owen, a former England national team and Real Madrid football player, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to participate in various sport-related initiatives and meet senior officials including the prime minister.

In September, Owen signed a three-year contract to promote football in Pakistan with a Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)-approved league.

He was announced as the official ambassador of the new Pakistan Football League (PFL), launched by Global Soccer Ventures (GSV), a sports managing agency, in 2021.

PTV Sports, in a tweet welcoming the player, said he will promote international football in the country in collaboration with GSV.

PFL is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2022 and teams like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Quetta, Multan and Peshawar are already lined up to compete in the league tournament.

The state broadcaster said Owen will attend a dinner hosted in his honour by President Dr Arif Alvi and a meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa is expected as well. A separate press statement by GSV said the retired footballer would call on Imran Khan too.

The PFL was launched by the GSV. Six British Premier League teams are creating partnerships with Pakistani clubs, marking the first cooperation of its kind.

Premier League clubs and PFL franchise teams are hoping for a mutually beneficial partnership, by which English teams can increase their fanbase in the country, while local teams will be able to learn from their English counterparts.

One of England’s most gifted players, Owen made his first-team debut for Liverpool in 1997 as a 17-year-old and also played for Real Madrid, Newcastle United and Manchester United before retiring in 2013.

A natural striker with a devastating burst of pace, Owen went on to make 89 international appearances, scoring 40 goals to sit fourth on the all-time England goalscorers’ list.

— With additional input from Reuters

Previous articlePakistan raises $1bn, offers highest-ever rate for a sukuk of 7.95 percent
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan raises $1bn, offers highest-ever rate for a sukuk of 7.95 percent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has raised $1 billion with a 7-year sukuk, offering an interest rate of 7.95 percent, the highest return the South Asian nation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan students in China eye Beijing Olympics

ISLAMABAD: With the Chinese New Year and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics approaching, Nawaz Shah feels more passion for winter sports across China. Shah, 29,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan ranks 140 out of 180 on global corruption index

ISLAMABAD: The absence of a central agency to coordinate action against corruption was a core factor in driving Pakistan to its lowest in recent...
Read more
Sports

Sydney Olympics rings champion Csollany dead at 51

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and gymnastics great Nadia Comaneci led the tributes to 2000 Sydney Olympics rings champion Szilveszter Csollany, who died...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘You made us proud’: PM felicitates cricketers as Pakistan dominate ICC awards

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated the Pakistan cricket stars after their domination in the International Cricket Council (ICC) awards for the year...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan records another 7000 cases as positivity ratio rises

ISLAMABAD: The daily coronavirus toll in Pakistan continues to rise as the country reported 7,195 new coronavirus cases along with 8 virus-related deaths were...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

India fanning hatred, Pakistan bringing hearts closer: Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said India was sowing the seeds of hatred among its communities, while Pakistan was focused on "bringing...

Visit of Saudi delegation to unveil era of climate diplomacy: minister

India charges Muslim student under sedition over protest

Four arrested in murder of Lahore reporter

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.