Foreign diplomats attend art exhibition

ISLAMABAD: The Little Art, a non-profit arts education organisation, organised National Child Art Competition and Exhibition in Islamabad. The chief guest of the event was Australia Charge d’Affaires Bryce Hutchesson.

The event was also attended as the guests of honour by Ambassador of Spain Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico, Ambassador of Netherlands Wouter Plomp, UNICEF Pakistan Representative Aida Girma among others.

ArtBeat is supported by Australian High Commission in Pakistan through the Direct Aid Program.

On the occasion, the chief guest said; “In a country as diverse as Pakistan, the universal language of art – which defies linguistic and other boundaries – can help build awareness and appreciation of peace, democracy, and human rights.

Australia is pleased to support The Little Art’s Artbeat competition and exhibition, which focuses on these important themes. Australia will continue to work with government and civil society in Pakistan to support socially cohesive and peaceful societies, including through exciting projects such as this.”

Girma added: “We see creative expression are children’s fundamental right. It is such a pleasure to see amazing artworks by children and young people on a range of issues and topics, which are aesthetically pleasing and make us think as well.”

The project aimed to engage children and young people to make artworks on identified issues of peace and social cohesion, conducted workshops with schools teachers on using visual arts for conflict resolution and community engagement and is organizing physical and virtual exhibitions of artworks for wider community dialogue.

A curated show of over 116 artworks was showcased at the exhibition at the gallery in PNCA. The show remained open to the public for three days.

Child artists who were selected to present their works at the gallery exhibitions in Lahore were awarded certificates and prizes by the guests.