First lady emphasise women empowerment thru vocational training

By APP

KARACHI: First Lady Samina Alvi stressed the need for the empowerment of women through vocational training programmes to help them meet their financial needs.

Visiting the Government Polytechnic Institute for Women in Sukkur on Tuesday, Alvi said the government was striving to provide relief to the downtrodden segments of the society since the day it assumed power.

She said the government was committed to the empowerment of women to put Pakistan on a development trajectory and promised all-out support to differently-abled persons to improve their vocational proficiency bringing them to the mainstream of national development process.

Alvi said women were provided vocational training as per job requirements before their placement to help them not only to become self-sufficient but also to be able to support their families.

She visited classrooms where she also talked to the students getting technical education. The girls presented flowers and a traditional ajrak shawl to the first lady.

Later, Alvi also visited Dar ul-Ehsaas orphanage. Speaking on the occasion, she questioned if the women, who formed 50 percent of the population, sat at home, how will the country progress?

