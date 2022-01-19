NATIONAL

Chinese envoy lauds Gen Bajwa for special measures taken for security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

By Mian Abrar

RAWALPINDI: Chinese envoy to Pakistan Nong Rong Wednesday expressed gratitude to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment to the Chinese nationals working on the multi-billion-dollar China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and efforts towards regional stability.

The Chinese envoy expressed these views during a call on General Bajwa held here at the GHQ, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The meeting also discussed matters pertaining to regional security and bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region.

The visiting dignitary expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and reaffirmed the need for timely completion of remaining projects.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

