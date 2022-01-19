Sports

Govt allows 25pc crowd occupancy for HBL PSL’s Karachi leg: PCB

By News Desk

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that the government has allowed spectators up to 25 percent of the stadium’s capacity in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022’s Karachi matches, scheduled to be played at the National Stadium from January 27 to February 7.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which manages the the country’s response to the coronavirus, gave the approval. However, entry of spectators would be subject to strict Covid-19 protocols.

“The decision means around 8,000 spectators will be allowed inside the venue [on] each match day,” the cricketing body said in a statement.

“Anyone violating the NCOC guidelines shall be liable to be evicted out of the stadium.”

It further said: “Spectators are the essence of any sport event and in this background, we now hope to set the stage with 25pc crowds to attend Karachi matches of the HBL PSL 2022 …. As a responsible organisation, we completely understand our obligations in relation to health and safety of the fans and will leave no stone unturned in strictly implementing the NCOC guidelines.”

News Desk

