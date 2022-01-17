NATIONAL

KP govt signs $10bn worth deals to fetch foreign investment: official

By Staff Report

DUBAI: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has signed 44 deals, worth more than $10 billion, to bring in foreign investment, build infrastructure and promote hospitality and tourism in the province.

The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Conference with the theme of “Land of Growing Opportunities” in Dubai. The investors from the UAE, Pakistani and Chinese groups pledged to invest in integrated tourism zones, special economic zones and industrial cities across the province.

The projects in tourism, energy and power, solar energy, livestock, infrastructure, and water sports attracted the business community for investment, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Investment, KP Dr Hassan Daud Butt.

Dr Hassan Daud Butt revealed that the KP government was able to gain the trust of the business community in order to invest more than $10 billion in the tourism, energy and power sectors, and various other projects.

Addressing the conference, the KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, invited the investors to the province for better dividends and returns. He expressed hope that KP would become a potential international tourism hub.

KP Minister for Culture Shoukat Yousufzai clearly stated that the government will follow these MoUs and definitely materialise the investment pledges.

Yousufzai said that KP would provide a trade route to Central Asia through Afghanistan. He believed that a peaceful Afghanistan would lead to more investment opportunities in the region.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates, Afzal Mahmood, lauded the KP government that the province had participated in the Pakistan Pavilion during Dubai Expo 2020 in an excellent manner and presented its projects which would be helpful for investment in the province.

The investment conference was part of a series of events being organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government at Dubai Expo 2020 to showcase the investment potential in the land of growing opportunities.

Previous articlePML-N urges Govt, Opposition consensus over SBP autonomy
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PML-N urges Govt, Opposition consensus over SBP autonomy

ISLAMABAD: PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday demanded of the government to evolve consensus between treasury and opposition benches over the recently...
Read more
NATIONAL

2021: China’s economy registers fastest growth in 10 years

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 8.1 percent last year, the largest jump since 2011, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan committed to cooperate with its global partners for regional peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that Pakistan remained committed to cooperate with its international partners for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Special committee reviews repatriation treaty between Pakistan, UK

The special ministerial committee constituted by the federal cabinet held a meeting on Monday on the extradition treaty between Pakistan and the UK. It has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Trial of Chinese traditional medicine for Covid-19 successful: Official

ISLAMABAD: Local health authorities on Monday announced the completion of a successful clinical trial of Chinese traditional herbal medicine for treating Covid-19, as Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

One billion rupees allocated for minorities’ development fund: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that one billion rupees were allocated for minorities' development fund while scholarships were also being...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan committed to cooperate with its global partners for regional peace:...

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that Pakistan remained committed to cooperate with its international partners for...

Special committee reviews repatriation treaty between Pakistan, UK

Trial of Chinese traditional medicine for Covid-19 successful: Official

After Australia Open fiasco, ‘unvaccinated’ Djokovic risks missing French Open too

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.