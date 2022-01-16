Failure of PTI

As for the PTI government’s three-year performance on the domestic front, it has been depressing for a variety of reasons, inexperience and the lack of a capable team of deliverers being important of them all.

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan claims he has been struggling for more than two decades to come to power and solve the country’s thorny problems, his government has failed to change the on-ground situation during the past three years. The problem remains, however, that propaganda about “accountability” and the imaginary tales of the corruption of previous governments is not enough to fill the people’s empty stomachs or to make the economy better. Prices of essential commodities have gone beyond the reach of the common man, a single factor that nullifies the government’s performance on all other fronts.

- Advertisement -

Shopkeepers raise the price at will, creating an impression as if there is no government in the country. Frequent raises in electricity tariff, petrol prices have added to the problems of the common man, who is unaware of the “blessings” of the achievements like GDP growth, rise in foreign exchange reserves or the benefits the new dams. Countless beggars can be seen at all crossings, an undeniable sign of growing poverty. The presence of these people in droves manifests the failure of the government’s anti-beggary campaigns. So far, the PTI government has not honoured its commitment to converting Lahore’s Governor House into a university.

In fact, it has backed out. During the past three years, the PTI government has also failed to rein in corruption. As of now, it is rampant in every walk of life and there is little hope of the government being able to grapple with this menace even during the rest of two years of its term. The system of justice has not been improved because of which the number of pending cases is high as ever. Cases take decades to decide, something reflective of the government’s failure on this front. The process of accountability has been very slow during these three years.

Although the PML-N and PPP leaders have been proceeded against, their cases have not been taken to their logical conclusions. Political observers are of the opinion that if cases against important politicians remain undecided till the next elections, the “accused leaders” will use the “victimhood” card at the time of polls, a factor that will go against the PTI.

MALIK JAVED JABBAR

Karachi