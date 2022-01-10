NATIONAL

Tourists question blizzard Murree tragedy

By AFP
MURREE, PAKISTAN, JAN 9: Pakistani security forces carry out a rescue operation using heavy machinery to remove snow at the site where 22 people have died after being stuck in cars amid heavy snowfall in the hilly resort town of Murree, some 50 kilometers north of Islamabad, Pakistan, on January 9, 2022. At least 22 people have died, including a family of eight and anther family of five, officials said, adding the dead include men, women and children.Hundreds of of people who were trapped in vehicles in a deadly blizzard have been moved to safety as rescuers scramble to clear roads in northern Pakistan. Police said as many as 500 families had been stranded as would be tourists rushed to view the winter snowfall in the hilltop town of Murree. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: As unprecedented snowfall thawed at a popular Pakistan mountain resort on the weekend, rescued tourists were found reckoning with the deaths of 22 fellow travellers in a frozen traffic jam.

“We didn’t get any type of alert from society, from the government, from Google, from the news, from the weather,” said 18-year-old Dua’a Kashif Ali, a tourist from Islamabad.

“Locals helped us,” she told AFP, after emerging from a guesthouse where she waited out the worst snowstorm witnessed by Murree in decades.

The mountain-perch town — 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad — has long been a favourite for tourists, who swarmed to see vistas dusted with fresh snowfall this week.

Roads were jammed with traffic from some 100,000 visitors when a blizzard dumped four feet (1.2 metres) of snow from Friday onwards.

Stuck in their cars overnight, 22 people died from the cold or carbon monoxide poisoning from exhaust fumes. Among them were 10 children.

“People here were literally weeping […] when they heard,” recalled 47-year-old tourist Kashif Ishaq.

As he spoke, a convoy of hulking heavy machinery cleared the ice-bitten roads behind him, ending two days of snowbound isolation for the satellite village of Ratti Gali.

Ishaq arrived here with his daughter Ali on Friday night.

Alongside 13 other family members and friends, they ditched three stranded cars and hiked 1.5 kilometres (1 mile) to where a guesthouse owner took them in.

“The locals really helped us,” said Ishaq. “They offered their services, they offered their homes, they offered their restaurants and hotels free of charge.”

A ‘natural’ disaster

In nearby Kuldana, about 5,000 people were taken in at the Army School of Logistics on Friday night.

“It was like a natural disaster,” said Major Muhammad Umar. “There was no electricity, no gas, no telephone, nothing working.”

11-year-old Arosh Yasir, warming up by a gas fire with his family, said they spent the night in their car on Friday before being rescued the following morning.

“Our food was cold and there was no way back or forward,” he told AFP. “I started crying and praying.”

Many people complained on social media that hoteliers had pushed up prices to capitalise on stranded customers, prompting them to sleep in cars.

Arosh said on Saturday hotels were “either very expensive or had no space”, forcing them into the army camp.

On Sunday afternoon, the rescue effort had largely morphed to a repair and salvage operation, aided by steady sunshine winnowing away snowdrifts.

Workmen clambered mountainside pylons to knock free iced electricity wires, whilst others crowded around open car bonnets trying to coax engines back to life.

Some vehicles still remained abandoned under vast snowbanks, forcing ploughs to slalom the precarious mountain tracks.

Among clear spots in the ice were small scatterings of empty water bottles and snack food packaging, marking where many tourists spent Friday night in their cars.

“It was my worst experience,” said 21-year-old Aafia Ali, a visitor from Karachi among the party taking shelter at Ratti Gali.

That sentiment was shared among those preparing to make their way off the mountain.

“The management of this area, they are responsible for this,” said Aafia.

Previous articleSCBA to challenge lifetime disqualification penalty
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SCBA to challenge lifetime disqualification penalty

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is preparing a petition to challenge the lifelong disqualification of a public office holder under Article 62-1(f). Article...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily coronavirus cases top 1,600 for first time in three months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,649 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Monday, marking the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

ISLAMABAD: The nation's top commerce official is pushing the government to bet big on the export industry by maintaining tens of millions of dollars...
Read more
NATIONAL

Eight injured in Rawalpindi gas cylinder explosion

ISLAMABAD: Eight people were injured when their house partially collapsed in a gas cylinder explosion in Rawalpindi, a police report said. Two brothers and their...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi administrator hints at strict measures to arrest fifth Covid wave

KARACHI: As Karachi experienced an alarming increase in the latest coronavirus cases, with the positivity ratio reaching over 15 percent over the weekend, Karachi Metropolitan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three killed as train hits vehicle

Three people were killed when a passenger train hit a vehicle in Punjab late Sunday, police said. The incident happened in Rawalpindi when the train...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Eight injured in Rawalpindi gas cylinder explosion

ISLAMABAD: Eight people were injured when their house partially collapsed in a gas cylinder explosion in Rawalpindi, a police report said. Two brothers and their...

CITY NOTES: Rooting out the Kazakhs

Karachi administrator hints at strict measures to arrest fifth Covid wave

Three killed as train hits vehicle

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.