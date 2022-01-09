NATIONAL

Murree incident: Heart-wrenching stories of victims

By News Desk

At least 23 tourists stranded in their vehicles succumbed to the extreme weather during a snowstorm in Murree on Friday night, according to rescue and government officials.

Among the deceased is an officer of the Islamabad police, ASI M Naveed Iqbal, 49, along with his 43-year-old wife and six kids – four daughters and two sons. They were travelling in a car bearing an Islamabad registration number 483.

The deceased include 27-year-old Zahid, son of Zahoor, resident of Kamalabad, travelling in a Bolan carry.

The late ASI was a resident of Dadhial village, Chakwal district, Talagang.

Media reports said that in the last voice note, the ASI pleaded for help to his colleague.

He can be heard asking his colleague to check on the crane, saying he and his family have been stranded for the last 18 hours.

The ASI also said to his colleague in the voice message that they were holding out for cranes to start working and paving the way for stranded cars. “We are worried.”

In a heartfelt statement, the Islamabad IG said the police force stood in solidarity with the family in this difficult time and expressed deep sorrow.

“All possible cooperation will be extended to the family of the late ASI,” he added.

Sohail Khan, another victim captured an impromptu selfie, but the one taken in the final moments of life and under the watchful eyes of death that secretly lurked in the dark clouds of a massive snowstorm.

The vicitm was unaware that he had captured the last freeze-frame of his life, was thrilled to click a selfie with his relatives – Asad, 22, and Muhammad Bilal, 21 – who joined him in a car to Murree. All three of them marched towards a fate they didn’t predict at all.

The next photos, captured by spectators a few hours later, are tragic. The 27-year-old Sohail lies frozen along with his friends, their gleeful faces now bereft of life.

Residents of Taza Gram Mardan, Sohail and his friends were stranded in one of the many ill-fated cars stranded on a snow-covered road that was to take them to the popular tourist town, but instead took their life.

Muhammad Bilal, 24, a resident of Karachi, who was accompanying three ill-fated cousins, was also killed in the incident.

The selfie from the cheers-turned-cries incident has gone viral online with many paying tributes to the victims and their “farewell selfie”.

The nation was left stunned when the news of 22 deaths owing to a deadly blizzard in Murree hit the mainstream and social media on Saturday.

The deaths of the tourists, including women and children who had flocked to the scenic spot to witness the snowfall, were nothing short of a tragedy.

Divisional Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Rehman, who is heading the rescue operation, said that 22 bodies have been recovered thus far including 10 males, two females, four boys and six girls. It was not immediately clear if people had died from asphyxiation after inhaling fumes in the snowdrift.

Previous articleDemocratic Aspirations in China: Exceeding Expectations
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Initial probe into Murree tragedy finds fault with roads, poor drivers

LAHORE: In an apparent bid to help save the skin of powerful bureaucracy, the preliminary investigation report into the Murree tragedy Sunday found fault...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sukkur Barrage to undergo rehabilitation with WB’s assistance

Sukkur Barrage, the world’s largest irrigation system of its kind, whose construction started in 1923 and operations began in 1932, will now undergo rehabilitation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal, Shehbaz to meet next week to plan protests against govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected next week, a source revealed on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Six terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO

Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) learned through an IBO that a terrorist namely Asghar Samalani with head money worth Rs2 million rupees as outlined in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan Navy flotilla visits Oman during overseas deployment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ships RAH NAWARD & MADADGAR along with PN Submarine HAMZA visited Port Sultan Bin Qaboos of Oman as part of overseas...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB recovered Rs 539 billion from Oct 2017 to Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal has said that NAB has recovered Rs 539 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Calls for Muslim genocide could spark civil war, warns ex-Indian naval...

Former naval chief and senior military commander Arun Prakash has warned that India could descend into civil war as political leadership of the country had failed...

The Omicron attack

Afghanistan imbroglio

Initial probe into Murree tragedy finds fault with roads, poor drivers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.