NATIONAL

Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

By News Desk
A Pakistani soldier keeps vigil next to a newly fenced border fencing along with Afghan's Paktika province border in Angoor Adda in Pakistan's South Waziristan tribal agency on October 18, 2017. The Pakistan military vowed on October 18 a new border fence and hundreds of forts would help curb militancy, as it showcased efforts aimed at sealing the rugged border with Afghanistan long crossed at will by insurgents. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation, and killed two terrorists in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and village Kot Kili, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed on Wednesday.

The security forces conducted the operation in South Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists, the military’s media wing stated.

The security forces recovered weapons and a huge cache of ammunition from the terrorists’ hideout, including improvised explosive devices and rockets, the ISPR added.

During the exchange of fire, two terrorists got killed, three terrorists were apprehended, and one terrorist surrendered to the security forces.

During an intense firefight, Sepoy Faridullah, 31, (resident of Karak) and Sepoy Shuaib Hassan, 29, (resident of Dera Ismail Khan) fought bravely inflicting casualties upon terrorists and embraced martyrdom.

Previous articleChina’s love of pine nuts helps Afghan exporters
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM says PTI is building highways at lower cost as compared to PML-N

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stated that PTI is constructing national highways at a lower cost when compared to the previous government. The PM...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC dismisses contempt of court case against NAB officials after submission of unconditional apology

The Supreme Court (SC) dismissed a contempt of court case against officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after submission of an unconditional written...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA preparing to restart Europe operations, minister says

ISLAMABAD: Europe operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), suspended in 2020 over rumoured safety concerns, are expected to restart in February or March, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Diplomat discusses UN mandate on Kashmir dispute

ISTANBUL: India is “using force and trickery” to block the implementation of UN resolutions to hold a plebiscite in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir...
Read more
NATIONAL

Transparency, accountability must for inclusive, sustainable growth: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said inclusive and sustainable development was impossible to achieve unless transparency and accountability were ensured. He was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ombudsman orders inquiry against civil servant

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan, legal relief of over Rs8.5 million was provided to plaintiffs from Bahawalnagar,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

The Ashes: Patient Khawaja scores century on Test return to pummel...

Usman Khawaja scored a memorable century on his return to Test cricket to strengthen Australia's position in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after...

Kazakh protesters torch public buildings; emergency declared, Cabinet resigns

Diplomats scuffle at Afghan embassy in Rome

SC dismisses contempt of court case against NAB officials after submission of unconditional apology

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.