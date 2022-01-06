Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation, and killed two terrorists in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and village Kot Kili, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed on Wednesday.

The security forces conducted the operation in South Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists, the military’s media wing stated.

The security forces recovered weapons and a huge cache of ammunition from the terrorists’ hideout, including improvised explosive devices and rockets, the ISPR added.

During the exchange of fire, two terrorists got killed, three terrorists were apprehended, and one terrorist surrendered to the security forces.

During an intense firefight, Sepoy Faridullah, 31, (resident of Karak) and Sepoy Shuaib Hassan, 29, (resident of Dera Ismail Khan) fought bravely inflicting casualties upon terrorists and embraced martyrdom.