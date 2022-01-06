World

China’s love of pine nuts helps Afghan exporters

By Xinhua

KABUL: “I earn up to 1,000 Afghani a day, depending on my work,” said Samsoor, 28, who works for Zmarai Gayanwal Ltd., a pine nut processing and export company in Kabul.

“I love my job and so we really need to export more to China. It’s the only way to increase our income and keep the plant operating,” said Samsoor.

Established in 2015, Zmarai Gayanwal Ltd. now has over 100 people working for the company, said company president Sher Ali Zadran.

“Between 100 to 150 people work here directly in the factory and thousands more work indirectly,” Zadran told Xinhua.

“The factory pays 300 Afghani a day for each worker, besides providing lunch and transportation.” The company exported 650 tons of nuts to China last year and is planning to hit 950 tons in 2022, with between 28,000 and 38,000 U.S. dollars per ton.

While Zadran is happy enough with his income and the progress of his plant, he hopes that more Chinese investors will see the profits to be made and use their money to create more jobs.

Khalil Rashid, managing director of a pine nuts processing and export company, highlighted that the pine-nut trade with China had created jobs for thousands of people in his country, which had been at war for decades.

“Besides people working in the factory, their families also process nuts at home and bring them back to factory after they finish,” Rashid said.

Pine cones are harvested 10 days before they open. The cones are dried in the sun for 20 days and then smashed to release the nuts which are sorted by hand. It takes time
and persistence to extract the nuts from the cones, justifying the high price.

Afghanistan historically exported 10,000 tons of pine nuts to China each year, with others heading to countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and Italy. Exports had been disrupted last year, but to China at least, trade more or less resumed at the end of October with the first air shipment of 45 tons.

Thousands of Afghans are now working with more than a dozen nut processing factories. “We are very happy to provide more jobs for people and to make more money, not for us also for our workers,” said Rashid. “More exports will bring more jobs.”

According to aid agencies, more than 22 million Afghans will face severe food shortages in Afghanistan this winter. Without overseas assistance, a humanitarian catastrophe threatens.

“More than 10,000 people work in the pine-nut industry whether on plantations, transportation or processing,” said Shafiqullah Atayee of the Afghanistan Chamber of
Commerce and Investment.

“Creating jobs could be the most effective way to help Afghans out of poverty. China is the main destination for our pine nuts. The country has a huge market for Afghan
products and seems keen to import as much as we can offer them in terms of dried and fresh fruit, carpets and handicrafts,” Atayee said.

Afghan private airline Kam Air has run more than 30 cargo flights taking pine nuts to China since November. “Cargo flights will continue in 2022. Kam Air and exporters are determined to increase Afghanistan’s exports,” said the airline’s Mohammad Nadeam Naqshbandi.

Previous articlePM says PTI is building highways at lower cost as compared to PML-N
Next articleTwo terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBOs: ISPR
Xinhua

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Kazakh protesters torch public buildings; emergency declared, Cabinet resigns

Kazakhstan declared emergencies in the capital, main city and provinces on Wednesday after demonstrators stormed and torched public buildings, the worst unrest for more...
Read more
World

Diplomats scuffle at Afghan embassy in Rome

Police were called to Afghanistan’s embassy in Rome this week after a sacked Afghan diplomat claiming ties to the Taliban attacked the ambassador, the...
Read more
World

North Korea says it tested hypersonic missile

SEOUL: North Korea has successfully tested a hypersonic missile, state media reported Thursday, in the first major weapons test by the nuclear-armed nation this...
Read more
World

Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron surge sweeps US

LONDON: This year’s Grammy Awards ceremony honouring top performances in music has been postponed indefinitely because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant...
Read more
World

Online sleuths track down US Capitol attackers

WASHINGTON: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is still searching for people who stormed the US Capitol on January 6. So is Kay. The 34-year-old from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, GCC finalise Joint Action Plan for Strategic Dialogue 2022-2026

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Wednesday finalised the Joint Action Plan for Strategic Dialogue (2022-2026) to help deepen institutional cooperation in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

The Ashes: Patient Khawaja scores century on Test return to pummel...

Usman Khawaja scored a memorable century on his return to Test cricket to strengthen Australia's position in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after...

Kazakh protesters torch public buildings; emergency declared, Cabinet resigns

Diplomats scuffle at Afghan embassy in Rome

SC dismisses contempt of court case against NAB officials after submission of unconditional apology

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.