PM says PTI is building highways at lower cost as compared to PML-N

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stated that PTI is constructing national highways at a lower cost when compared to the previous government.

The PM went on to laud Ministry of Communication and National Highway Authority (NHA) for “saving public money through transparency and digitisation”,

The PM took to his Twitter to share a screenshot of statistics showing that four-lane highways have been built at comparatively reduced cost (138%) than those built by the previous government (PML-N).

The PM further said that all this was done “despite global price hikes and inflation”.

He went on to add that during the PTI tenure, the country has seen a substantial increase in revenue (125%) while Rs5.18 billion worth of land has been “freed from encroachments”.

News Desk

