NATIONAL

Chilly start to New Year as Pakistan witnesses first spell of rainfall, snow

By Xinhua
TOPSHOT - People arrive to pray at the historical Badshahi Mosque during heavy rain in Lahore on April 16, 2019. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Kamran Satti, a 48-year-old restaurant worker from Murree, a resort town located some 60 kilometers northeast of Islamabad, was collecting pieces of firewood to combat chilly weather as the mercury plunged below the freezing point in his town.

“The first spell of snow of this year in Murree has increased the intensity of cold. We do not have a constant supply of electricity or gas to keep our house warm in this shivery weather, so after finishing my work, I have to collect wood for fire to keep my family safe from the extreme weather,” he said.

Satti said that though the cold weather has its drawbacks for him, yet on the brighter side his daily earnings have increased significantly as recently thousands of people flocked to the scenic places of Murree, a popular winter holiday destination of Pakistan.

According to a recent statement by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the first spell of rain and snowfall of the year 2022 will grip most parts of the country from Monday and may persist till January 7.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Balochistan, and heavy snowfall in hilly areas may cause road closures, said the weather department, advising all the concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

As the cold spell has taken over Pakistan, the inflow of patients with winter-related health issues has amplified, creating further problems for the already burdened healthcare sector of the country.

In a conversation with Xinhua, Najma Kayani, a public health expert in Islamabad, said that at the time when hospitals in Pakistan are struggling to keep up with a rising number of Covid-19 cases, fast spreading infectious diseases in the winter season only exacerbate the challenges posed by the epidemic.

“There is a rise in the number of people with flu, fever and painful joints visiting health facilities in the country,” she said, adding that to avoid that people should stay indoors in chilly weather, wear warm clothes, eat healthy and keep themselves hydrated to strengthen their immune system against the diseases.

Winters in Pakistan also triggered a temporary gas crisis in various parts of the country. As the use of heaters, geysers, and generators grew with cold weather, the pressure of gas mounted in many areas nationwide.

Sakina Bibi, a housewife in Gujranwala, said she hardly gets any supply of gas in her area due to severe gas load shedding which is affecting her daily household routine.

“Thousands of people in our area have been facing this problem. I am not able to cook food for my children. We have to buy it from the market every day which is a strain on our pockets,” she told Xinhua.

Meanwhile, a number of charity organisations and individuals have been distributing warm clothes, food and necessary medicines to poor people to cope with the cold weather.

Shehrayar Khan, who runs a charity organisation in Rawalpindi, told Xinhua he has arranged more than 200 bags containing clothes and food this season and most of them were distributed among homeless people and refugee camps.

“The government is doing everything in its capacity to lessen the problems of a common man. I believe everyone should do something in his own capacity to contribute to society,” he said.

Previous articleTrump cancels January 6 press conference, Biden to address divided nation
Next articleImran says ‘Hindutva’ India ‘brazenly’ violating UN Kashmir resolutions
Xinhua

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM inaugurates Islamabad-D.I. Khan motorway

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday inaugurated 285-kilometre long Islamabad-Dera Ismail Khan (M-14) motorway -- constructed as part of the western route of China-Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four dead, as many injured as ambulance falls in river

UPPER DIR: Four dead while as many sustained injuries Wednesday in an accident in the Upper Dir district in Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran says ‘Hindutva’ India ‘brazenly’ violating UN Kashmir resolutions

ISLAMABAD: As people living across the Line of Control (LoC) and the rest of the world observed the Right to Self-determination Day to remind...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Mini-budget’ tabled in Upper House of the Parliament

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday tabled the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 — or the mini-budget as the opposition calls it — in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition lambasts PM Imran Khan on foreign funding case

The Opposition lambasted PM Imran Khan and his party, PTI, after a scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reported that the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Work on Gulberg-DHA signal-free corridor to start next month

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to start work on a five-kilometre long signal-free corridor from Gulberg to DHA next month, Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Trump cancels January 6 press conference, Biden to address divided nation

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly gave up his plan to steal the limelight on the anniversary of the January 6 assault against Congress,...

North Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea: South’s military

Outrage over Djokovic’s medical exemption to play at Australian Open

China says Xi’an outbreak controlled but other cities face restrictions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.