NATIONAL

Notice served on Imran on Asif’s petition in 2012 defamation suit

By Staff Report
Pakistani cricket star-turned-politician and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan addresses a political campaign rally ahead of the general election in Islamabad on July 21, 2018. - Pakistan will hold the general election on July 25, 2018. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought a response from Imran Khan on a petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Khawaja Asif who questioned the legality of a statement the prime minister recorded through a video link in a defamation suit the former initiated against the former in 2012.

Ten years ago, Khan sent Asif a defamation notice demanding from him Rs10 billion in damages after he accused then-Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman of investing, and losing in real estate gambling, $4.5 million — which was donated to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH) in the form of donations — abroad.

Last Friday, Khan testified before an additional district and sessions judge through a video link from his office, recalling he remained the biggest individual donor of the charitable facility between 1991 and 2009 and the investments, against which allegations had been levelled, were recovered by the trust without any loss.

However, objecting to the proceedings, Asif maintained the judge, by choosing to conduct the hearing virtually, unilaterally closed his right of cross-examination of the prime minister.

The former minister also contended he had filed multiple applications for increasing the number of defence witnesses, but the judge, without deciding these requests, proceeded ex parte in the case.

Today, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition.

At the outset of the hearing, he questioned how long had the matter been pending? At this, he was informed the suit was filed in December 2012 but the questions were formulated only in 2021.

The counsel for Asif responded both parties had taken adjournments over the course of proceedings. He claimed that initially, Khan had not pursued the case and only started doing so later.

He observed the PML-N MP was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) between December 2020 and June 2021 when the issues were framed.

Following the preliminary hearing, Justice Minallah served a notice on the prime minister and restrained the sessions judge from proceeding further in the case until further orders.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned until January 12.

Asif had subjected Khan to similar claims in 2017 as well when he was Minister for Defense in the government of now-deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to a group of reporters, he had claimed Khan invested the charity money meant for SKMH and Namal Institute in France and Oman.

Previous articleSpoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bill pertaining to enforced disappearances has gone ‘missing’: Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday said that a bill regarding enforced disappearances, which was passed by the National Assembly in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Asif approaches IHC for right to cross-examine Imran in defamation case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Monday challenged the sessions court’s decision of not giving his counsel a right to present arguments...
Read more
NATIONAL

331 parliamentarians fail to submit assets details: ECP

ISLAMABAD: As many as 331 parliamentarians have failed to submit their assets details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Monday. An ECP official...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate body directs authorities to give protection to Jokhio’s wife

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Monday directed the relevant authorities to give protection to the widow of Nazim Jokhio (late). Earlier in...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM directs spokespersons to counter opposition’s ‘fake narrative’ on mini-budget

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the government’s spokespersons and ministers to counter the “fake narrative” of opposition parties targeting the recently-tabled finance bill. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad offers Delhi to attend SAARC Summit virtually

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan's willingness to host the 19th South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Broad back for England in only change for Sydney Test

LONDON: England on Tuesday recalled veteran bowler Stuart Broad to partner Jimmy Anderson in the fourth Test against Australia in Sydney, the only change...

Epaper – January 4 LHR 2021

Epaper – January 4 KHI 2021

Epaper – January 4 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.