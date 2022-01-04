Conservation of ecosystem must to protect future generations: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday highlighted the importance of increased forestation and conservation of ecosystem in tackling the challenges of climate change and urged the nation to play its role in protecting Pakistan’s environment for future generations.

“As Pakistan, despite contributing less than 1 percent in the world carbon emissions, is unfortunately among the 10 most vulnerable countries, it is very important for Pakistanis to think as a nation and protect our future generations,” he stressed.

The prime minister expressed these views while speaking at an agreement signing ceremony held here between the Ministry of Climate Change and the World Bank for the launch of “Green Stimulus – Turning Concept into Reality”.

Under the agreement, the World Bank is providing funds of Rs22 billion for 14 green initiatives across the country.

Imran Khan mentioned his government’s various initiatives, including the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami and 15 National Parks, for tackling the negative effects of climate change such as rising temperatures and pollution.

He said with melting glaciers, rising temperatures and less rains in both rural and urban areas, Pakistan is taking measures to tackle the challenges through nature-based solutions.

“We have to protect our existing forests, boost our tree plantation campaigns to enhance the forest cover, and develop more national parks,” he stressed.

The prime minister said besides hiring people, modern tools like drones would also be utilised for the surveillance and protection of national parks announced by the government in various parts of the country.

It would not only help protect the forests and wildlife but also create employment opportunities for the local people, he added.

The prime minister, while stressing on the need for protecting green areas in and around urban areas, said even the Margalla National Park is being encroached.

He said besides canals, rivers and water streams, and channels, air is also being polluted in the cities like Lahore, which is threatening the lives of the people.

He, however, added that with the ring-fencing of cities, the government is working on the master plans of big cities to protect green areas and check encroachment.

He appreciated the Ministry of Climate Change and the World Bank for the launch of “Green Stimulus” initiative.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the PM on Climate Change Amin Aslam, in his remarks, said the Green Stimulus programme is being initiated through the World Bank’s support of Rs22 billion, which would generate 135,000 jobs in the next nine months across all the provinces.

The SAPM further highlighted Pakistan’s approach to address both the Covid-19 and climate crises by creating opportunities in the challenging conditions, especially for the most vulnerable communities.

Vice President of World Bank Washington Juergen in his video message conveyed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s endeavours to address climate change and highlighted the World Bank’s commitments to support Pakistan’s efforts in future in this regard.