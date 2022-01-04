ECP scrutiny committee finds irregularities in PTI’s audit reports

The Scrutiny Committee formed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to investigate the foreign funding case against the ruling party, PTI has found irregularities in the audit reports submitted by the party.

The committee, in its report submitted to the election watchdog on Tuesday revealed that “as per the opinion of the Chartered Accountant Firms, the statement of Account fairly presents, in all material respects [sic], the cash receipt of PTI for each year mentioned in the table above [present in the report], on the basis of accounting described by the firm in its audit report. However, during the course scrutiny, the committee observed deviations in figures as the same do not reconcile with the bank statements.”

It also pointed out that the audit report submitted to the CEC deviated from the accounting standards as “no date has reflected” by the CA firm.

“No date has been reflected by the Chartered Accountant firm in its audit report issued to CEC in 2012-13, which is a material deviation from accounting standards. Hence the date has been reflected in the above table as ‘Nil’,” it added.

The report further revealed that during these five years, the Chartered Accountant (CA) Firms issued the same text of audit report, adding that the PTI changed its firm last year.

“[The] PTI changed its Chartered Accountant Firm in last year and employed the same firm which had issued the certificate in the first year of the above table. However, as reported the same text of audit report was issued to [the PTI] Central Executive Committee (CEC),” the report added.

It further stated that “the petitioner provided documents pertaining to the receipt of funds through fundraising, donations and contributions by [the] PTI from [the] USA and other countries. [E]specially, the fundraising, which was recorded in FARA documents annexed by the petitioner with his complaint and subsequently downloaded by the committee from FARA website were examined in detail being a [piece of] material evidence on fundraising activity by [the] PTI in the USA.”

It is pertinent to note that during today’s hearing of the foreign funding case at the ECP, PTI leader and State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib urged the election watchdog to “complete scrutiny of [the] PPP and PML-N accounts” at the earliest.

The ECP, however, asked the minister whether the hearing underway was regarding the PML-N and PPP accounts. The three-member bench headed by the chief election commissioner (CEC) told him to submit a separate petition if he wanted to.

During the hearing, counsel Ahmed Hassan requested the ECP to provide the petitioner with a copy of the scrutiny report and related material. The PTI counsel objected to his request, saying that the report was only meant for the concerned parties.

An ECP member said that the hearing was not ‘in-camera’. PTI lawyer Shah Khawar responded that the commission can make the report public after the submission of the ruling party’s comment on it.

“The report should be kept confidential till then,” he added. He urged the ECP to wait till the scrutiny of other political parties is completed and the peruse the reports together.

“How can we examine all the reports together?” the CEC retorted and directed the copies of the report to be shared with the concerned parties in the case.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, however, directed the scrutiny committee to submit a report on the progress made regarding the accounts of the PPP and PML-N within 10 days.

Akbar S Babar’s counsel Ahmed Hasan said that his client was not even provided with the data collected and compiled by the ECP itself. “Let us go through the report and then feel free to make it public,” said the PTI lawyer.

It is a common practice that relevant case records are public, but in this case, the record was kept confidential at the behest of the defendant, Babar’s counsel added.

PTI lawyer Shah Khawar said the ECP should give an order to keep the report secret. At this, the ECP bench said how can the commission give such an order during a public hearing of the case.

CEC Raja said there was a consensus in the ECP that there was no reason to keep the report confidential. He adjourned the case for a week, but at the request of the PTI counsel, the hearing was postponed for 15 days.

It merits mention that the foreign funding case against PTI continues to linger before the ECP since November 2014 when it was filed by the party’s founding member Akbar S Babar.

Babar alleged serious financial irregularities in the ruling party’s accounts, including illegal sources of funding, concealment of bank accounts in the country and abroad, money laundering, and using private bank accounts of PTI employees as a front to receive illegal donations from the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Planning Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday assured the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will provide full cooperation in the foreign funding case against it.

Flanked by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib outside the ECP in Islamabad today, Umar said that the PTI collected funds in the most transparent manner and the nation has full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The federal ministers addressed the media at the commission’s office following their appearance in the foreign funding case.

“Major blames were also made in the past by big leaders,” the planning minister said. “[Slain former premier] Benazir Bhutto made allegations that Nawaz Sharif had party funding from Osama bin Laden,” he added.

Asad said that the PTI had filed a petition with the ECP to summon the reports from the three scrutiny committees. “I have no doubt that when [the] ECP makes the party funding report public, the masses will see that it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who collected the funds in the most transparent manner and that is why people trust him,” he said.

The minister further added that the secret accounts of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were coming to the surface. He was referring to the declaration made by Habib a day earlier.

Earlier on Monday, Farrukh Habib said the perusal of PML-N’s financial documents had revealed that nine accounts were hidden by the party from the national election watchdog.

Speaking on the occasion today, Habib said that the scrutiny committees should immediately submit their reports regarding the PML-N and PPP to the commission.

“Facts should come forth as to why nine party accounts of the PML-N and 11 accounts of the PPP were kept secret,” the state minister said, adding that these facts should not be concealed.

The minister’s statements came after a damning report released by the ECP, revealed that PML-N had concealed income and its sources by not providing bank statements of seven accounts while a total of nine accounts were used by the party from 2013 to 2015.

The report disclosed that no records of the five bank accounts, which the PML-N maintained for provincial chapters of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, were revealed to the ECP.

It is pertinent to note that the bank accounts were revealed during the scrutiny process which were previously not disclosed to the polls supervisory body or in the audited accounts.