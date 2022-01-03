Saqlain Mushtaq resigns as Pakistan’s interim head coach

Saqlain Mushtaq has stepped down as Pakistan’s interim head coach with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) while a foreigner is all set to join team Pakistan.

According to the details shared by PCB, Mushtaq will serve the Men in Green for the T20 World Cup, tour of Bangladesh and home series against West Indies while the foreign coach will train them for home series against Australia.

A day earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja had signaled that a foreigner will be hired as the next head coach of Pakistan Cricket team.

“I discussed the future of Pakistan’s team management with Saqlain, Babar Azam and Rizwan and the general opinion is about inclusion of a foreign coach in the Pakistan team environment,” said Raja.

“I firmly believe that you need someone with local knowledge on away tours. But you also need some regular coaches in order to maintain a good environment in net sessions.”

“I also think that we might not have the capacity to give all the responsibilities to the captain [Babar]. He is a relatively new captain which is why we don’t want to pressurize him,” he further added.