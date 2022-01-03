Sports

Saqlain Mushtaq resigns as Pakistan’s interim head coach

By News Desk

Saqlain Mushtaq has stepped down as Pakistan’s interim head coach with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) while a foreigner is all set to join team Pakistan.

According to the details shared by PCB, Mushtaq will serve the Men in Green for the T20 World Cup, tour of Bangladesh and home series against West Indies while the foreign coach will train them for home series against Australia.

A day earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja had signaled that a foreigner will be hired as the next head coach of Pakistan Cricket team.

“I discussed the future of Pakistan’s team management with Saqlain, Babar Azam and Rizwan and the general opinion is about inclusion of a foreign coach in the Pakistan team environment,” said Raja.

“I firmly believe that you need someone with local knowledge on away tours. But you also need some regular coaches in order to maintain a good environment in net sessions.”
“I also think that we might not have the capacity to give all the responsibilities to the captain [Babar]. He is a relatively new captain which is why we don’t want to pressurize him,” he further added.

Previous articleUS spent $14tr on wars in Afghanistan, Middle East in two decades
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Brazil great Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian World Cup-winner football star Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, forcing him to cancel his appearance at celebrations for the 101st...
Read more
Sports

Joe Root needs to carry on as England captain, says Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan backed Test skipper Joe Root to guide England back from the brink following widespread criticism of the 31-year-old's captaincy...
Read more
Sports

‘Professor’ Hafeez quits international cricket

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has retired from international cricket after representing Pakistan in 392 matches over 18 years. Hafeez, 41, quit Test cricket in 2018...
Read more
Sports

Root to assess future after Ashes as Stokes says no wish to be captain

SYDNEY: Joe Root said Monday that he has "questions to answer" and will assess his future as England captain after the losing Ashes tour,...
Read more
Sports

SA vs Ind: Virat Kohli eyes historic series victory over Proteas

Indian captain Virat Kohli has every reason to be confident his team can seal an historic Test series win in South Africa when they...
Read more
Sports

Lionel Messi, three others test positive for COVID-19

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday. Argentina international...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Brazil great Ronaldo tests positive for Covid-19

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian World Cup-winner football star Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, forcing him to cancel his appearance at celebrations for the 101st...

Shehbaz legally bound to bring Nawaz back: Fawad

Citizens warned against using compressors

Gardezi welcomes 21 pc increase in per acre yield of cotton in Punjab

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.