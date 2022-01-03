Bollywood takes stand for Indian Muslim women being listed for ‘sale’

Bollywood has recently taken a stand for Indian Muslim women being listed for ‘sale’ online. The listings of Indian Muslim women for sale have sparked outage in the country.

It is pertinent to note that this is the second time that such cases have been reported. Six months prior, a website called ‘Sulli Deals’ put up photographs of Indian Muslim women, listing them for “sale”. Now, a similar website and app by the name of ‘Bulli Bai’ reportedly carried pictures of 100 Muslim women up for auction.

An Indian Muslim journalist Ismat Ara lodged an official complaint about the same. On January 1, Ara brought attention to the issue after sharing a screenshot from the app where she was listed for ‘auction.’

“It is very sad that as a Muslim woman you have to start your new year with this sense of fear and disgust,” she tweeted. “Of course, it goes without saying that I am not the only one being targeted in this new version of #sullideals. Screenshot sent by a friend this morning.”

She then shared screenshots of the FIR she had filed against Bulli Bai and penned, “A complaint has been filed by me with the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police for immediate registration of FIR and consequent action against people behind the auctioning of Muslim women on social media.”

Another Indian Muslim journalist shared that she has been going through the same ordeal.

“Today I visited my grandmother’s grave for the first time since I lost her to Covid. As I sat in the car to go home, concerned friends told me that once again, my pictures were being auctioned off (along with those of other Muslim women) by Modi’s India,” Hiba Baig wrote on Twitter.

“You did nothing to stop this the last time, and here it is again. I have censored myself, I hardly speak here anymore, but still, I am being sold online, I’m being made “deals” out of.” She went on to tag her school, Columbia School of International Public Affairs (Columbia SIPA) and wrote, “Your student is being sold online, twice in a matter of half a year.”

In her last tweet, she directed her attention towards the Hindus in India and added, “When I ask my privileged Hindu friends to speak, I don’t do it out of cautionary plans. I do it because it is screaming in my face.” She concluded, “I am not safe in this country. Muslim women like me are not safe in this country. How many online deals will it take for us to see action? Help us.”

Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadha extended support to the Muslim women and lauded Ara for her courage.

Farhan Akhtar expressed his disgust and shared, “This is sickening! Request authorities to take swift and strict action against the people behind this grotesque act.”

Swara Bhaskar stated that “at that point where we’ve to remind ourselves that it’s not okay to sell Muslim women online,” Bhaskar tweeted. She went on to add, “Remind ourselves that it’s not kosher to rally and call for genocide! That it’s not okay to disrupt people’s prayers. This is happening in our name, in the name of our Gods. It’s on us!”

She went on to comment, “Vomit worthy people! This is what impunity does. Impunity and total lack of accountability. We are making ourselves monsters!”

The Veere Di Wedding star then extended support to Ara and wrote, “Stand strong Ismat. I’m sorry for what you and others are going through.”

Chadha, too, lauded Ara and penned, “Ismat, I salute your courage. In solidarity.” The Gangs of Wasseypur star retweeted several tweets about the case.