Six months on, KP’s local govt deptt fails to construct 11 development projects 

PESHAWAR: The Local Government Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province failed to construct eleven important development projects worth Rs16bn even after the lapse of six months in the current financial year.
According to sources, Local Council Board is responsible for construction of roads in merged districts at a cost of Rs2.5 billion, construction and rehabilitation of roads in rural areas at a cost of Rs1 billion, provision of facilities at tourists sites at the cost of Rs500 million and construction of Janazghah in Mardan at the cost of Rs300 million. However, none of the above project have been approved yet.
The government sources said the local government department all the concerned institutions on Monday to further discuss the projects.