NATIONAL

Six months on, KP’s local govt deptt fails to construct 11 development projects 

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Local Government Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province failed to construct eleven important development projects worth Rs16bn even after the lapse of six months in the current financial year.

The Local Government Department has summoned the heads of subsidiaries responsible for the projects.

According to sources, Local Council Board is responsible for construction of roads in merged districts at a cost of Rs2.5 billion, construction and rehabilitation of roads in rural areas at a cost of Rs1 billion, provision of facilities at tourists sites at the cost of Rs500 million and construction of Janazghah in Mardan at the cost of Rs300 million. However, none of the above project have been approved yet.

Similarly, Rs3 billion worth project for protection of canals of Peshawar from drainage water in Peshawar which was a joint project of the Water and Sanitation Company Peshawar (WSSP) and Public Health Engineering, is still waiting for approval.
The Rs1.5 billion plan of setting up of TMS offices in the merged districts, Rs500 million plan for construction of bridge in Hayatabad and Rs50mn plan of recycling of waste in Peshawar is also waiting for approval.

The government sources said the local government department all the concerned institutions on Monday to further discuss the projects.

