Opinion

Extravagant weddings

By Editor's Mail
21
0

Extravagant wedding ceremonies, especially of public or political figures, who aspire to hold elected public office, should never be reminiscent of the glamor displayed in movies. Any public display does not reverberate well with their constituents, who look up to them as role models. It does not send the right message especially when such weddings are held in Punjab, where former Chief Minister Shehbaz Shariff imposed strict rules on one-dish meals and time restrictions on wedding ceremonies.

Unfortunately holding such extended ceremonies within the premises of farmhouses goes against the spirit and intent of the decision by the former Chief Minister, for which he will always be remembered. Wedding ceremonies of political families are normally private events, and not an occasion to show an abundance of wealth and riches. It does not serve politicians who, while addressing political rallies, talk about millions living below the poverty line. Arrogance has no place in democratic politics, nor is there any space for individuals who consider themselves to be ruling families.

- Advertisement -

In most democratic countries, media coverage of wedding ceremonies of political figures is not permitted, nor are videos of the events uploaded on social media. Security measures are adopted to maintain the privacy of such events. At the most, a picture is released of the event to the media. Our political figures should also follow suit to uphold the spirit of democracy.

ALI MALIK

LAHORE

Previous articleThe unfortunate fate of Karachi
Next articleEpaper – December 31 ISB 2021
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

The unfortunate fate of Karachi

In 1947, Karachi was a relatively small port city with very few local inhabitants. When Karachi was declared the capital of Pakistan, there was...
Read more
Letters

Surging extremism in Sialkot

The macabre manifestation of grisly extremism at the Sialkot Lynching incident has appalled and shattered every sane Pakistani. The cold-blooded and brutal killing of...
Read more
Letters

Lahore: The city of gardens

A thick cloud of smog has enveloped Pakistan’s cultural capital and has earned it the ignominious title of the world’s most polluted city, according...
Read more
Comment

Limiting the playing field

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa local body elections must be taken in context. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has been given a sharp rebuke by the...
Read more
Comment

Our Society And Domestic Violence

Violence and abuse which happens in domestic settings like cohabitation and marriage is allied domestic violence. The term ‘domestic violence’ is used when there...
Read more
Comment

Know thy rights

For years and years, the journalists’ community has been clamouring about their rights as they perform their duties as professional mediamen in difficult and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

The unfortunate fate of Karachi

In 1947, Karachi was a relatively small port city with very few local inhabitants. When Karachi was declared the capital of Pakistan, there was...

Surging extremism in Sialkot

Lahore: The city of gardens

Ruckus in NA as govt tables finance, SBP bills

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.