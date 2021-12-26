World

No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative: Taliban

By AFP
Women queue to receive cash at a money distribution organized by the World Food Program in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Thousands of Afghan families are registering for WFP aid because they cannot afford food in the country’s economic collapse.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities said on Sunday that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative.

The guidance, issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, also called on all vehicle owners to offer rides only to those women wearing hijabs.

“Women travelling for more than 45 miles (72 kilometres) should not be offered a ride if they are not accompanied by a close family member,” ministry spokesman Sadeq Akif Muhajir told AFP on Sunday, specifying that it must be a close male relative.

The guidance, circulated on social media networks, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghanistan’s television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors.

The ministry had also called on women TV journalists to wear hijabs while presenting.

Muhajir said on Sunday that the hijab would also be required for women seeking transport. The ministry’s directive also asked people to stop playing music in their vehicles.

The Taliban’s interpretation of the hijab — which can range from a hair covering to a face veil or full-body covering — is unclear, and the majority of Afghan women already wear headscarves.

Since taking power in August, the Taliban have imposed various restrictions on women and girls, despite pledging a softer rule compared with their first stint in power in the 1990s.

In several provinces, local Taliban authorities have been persuaded to reopen schools — but many girls still remain cut off from secondary education.

Early this month, the group issued a decree in the name of their supreme leader, instructing the government to enforce women’s rights.

The decree did not mention girls’ access to education.

Activists hope that the Taliban’s battle to gain international recognition and get aid flowing back into one of the poorest countries in the world will lead to them making concessions to women.

Respect for women’s rights has repeatedly been cited by key global donors as a condition for restoring aid. Women’s rights were severely curtailed during the Taliban’s previous stint in power.

They were then forced to wear the all-covering burqa, only allowed to leave home with a male chaperone and banned from work and education.

Previous articleIsrael unveils plan to double settlers in occupied Golan
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Israel unveils plan to double settlers in occupied Golan

Israel on Sunday unveiled a plan to spend more than $300 million to double the Jewish settler population in the Golan Heights, 40 years...
Read more
World

Russia completes 10,000-troop drills near Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russia announced Saturday that more than 10,000 troops had finished month-long drills near Ukraine, amid Western accusations that Moscow was plotting an invasion...
Read more
World

Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90

CAPE TOWN: South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, died on Sunday aged 90, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. "The passing...
Read more
World

Three members of K-pop sensation BTS test positive for Covid-19

SEOUL: Three members of K-pop sensation BTS have tested positive for Covid-19 since returning from the US, where they held their first in-person concerts...
Read more
Top Headlines

Trickle-down misery: How Afghanistan’s asset freeze hurts everyone

KABUL: Afghan businessman Shoaib Barak is struggling to pay his workers and suppliers, unable to access funds from a banking system crippled by the...
Read more
World

China terms US law on Xinjiang as manifestation of ‘bullying mindset’

BEIJING: The United States' signing of the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law is a manifestation of its bullying mindset, an extension...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rashid offers ticket, visa if Nawaz Sharif is ready to return...

KARACHI: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Sunday took a jibe at the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, offering to pay...

Russia completes 10,000-troop drills near Ukraine

Babar Azam hails Pakistan’s Under-19 squad for defeating India

Houthi missile attack on Saudi city condemned

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.