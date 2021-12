Shadab Khan opens up about Sarfaraz, Rizwan, marriage, PSL

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Monday opened up to his fans during a question-and-answer session on Twitter and spoke about a wide range of topics, including cricket, his teammates, and his plans related to marriage.

Khan hosted the session and asked fans to use the hashtag #AskShadab, and as soon as the clock struck 9pm, Twitterati flooded the cricketer’s timeline with their questions.

#AskShadab also became the top trend in Pakistan within an hour.

Let’s take a look at the questions and responses:

Fans had several questions about the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with a user seeking Khan’s opinion on whether Shaheen Shah Afridi could lead the Lahore Qalandars or not.

At this, Khan said that Shaheen can “absolutely” lead the Qalandars.

Abdul Wahab asked which franchise would Khan choose if given the choice. He responded that he would always pick Islamabad United unless they decide to release him.

Khan also revealed that his favourite captain for the seventh edition of the PSL would be former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed — who is playing for Quetta Gladiators.

A fan asked why did Khan, at times, adopts a rude attitude on the field, “especially with juniors, and in the PSL”.

At this, Khan said he “never” acted rudely and that juniors were his brothers.

Journalist Imran Siddique asked Khan why did he still call Sarfaraz “kaptaan” despite him not being in command anymore.

At this, Khan said that Sarfaraz had taught him how to lead, how to look after his team, how to fight for his country, and his teammates.

“My teacher will always be my captain,” he said.

A fan asked Khan to use one word for Hasan Ali, to which he responded: “My brother”.

A similar question was asked about Mohammad Rizwan, and in response, Khan termed the wicket-keeper-batsman a “champion”.

Khan also termed Shahid Afridi as his “inspiration”.

Batsman Sharjeel Khan asked the all-rounder when was he planning to tie the knot. In response, Shadab said: “Sharjeel bhai Aap he baat kaar lain ab number send karta houn” [I am sending you the number Sharjeel bhai. Speak on my behalf]”.

Khan has termed Steve Smith as his favourite batter.

Pakistan’s ODI and T20 vice-captain also revealed who his favourite footballer was. It was none other than the famous Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Khan said that his favourite T20 World Cup match was when Pakistan defeated India and registered history.