NATIONAL

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance media cooperation

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Malaysia have agreed to enhance cooperation in the drama, film and media industry.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary and Malaysian Foreign Minister Saif-ud-Din Abdullah on Sunday.

The two sides agreed upon exchange of media delegations and expertise of the film and drama industries of the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawad Chaudhary said that Pakistan has presented translated dramas of different other languages and it wants that Malaysian people also watch Pakistani productions.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Afghanistan situation and matters of mutual interest.

Speaking about the Afghanistan situation, the information minister said the international community must come forward to bring the Afghans out of the conundrum they are in.

On his part the Malaysian foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s role in helping the Afghan people. He said Pakistan is an important member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and its efforts in organising this conference are commendable.

Previous articlePakistan wants cordial ties with neighbours for regional peace, prosperity: COAS
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan wants cordial ties with neighbours for regional peace, prosperity: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that Pakistan wants cordial relations with all its neighbours in pursuit of...
Read more
NATIONAL

OIC to setup Humanitarian Trust Fund; launch food security program for Afghans

ISLAMABAD: The delegates of the specially convened meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Sunday vowed to play a leading role in delivery...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC takes action against SBCA, orders demolition of illegal structures in Karachi

The Sindh High Court has given directive for the demolition of illegal structures on a plot in North Nazimabad's Block-C and ordered to take...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bakakhel incident: ECP initiates inquiry against KP minister

BANNU: The election commission has launched an inquiry against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s minister Shah Muhammad Khan, sources said on Sunday. The family of the provincial minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Federal govt urged to reconsider decision of handing over key institutions to Sindh

KARACHI: The doctors association of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) has urged the federal government to reconsider its decision of handing over of leading institutions...
Read more
NATIONAL

OIC leaders laud Pakistan’s efforts, call for unified action on Afghanistan crisis

ISLAMABAD: The Muslim world leaders attending the extraordinary session of OIC countries' foreign ministers, Sunday called for an immediate and unified action to avert the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Badminton: Chinese pair Chen/Jia wins world women’s doubles title

Chinese shuttlers Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan won the women's doubles title at the 2021 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships in Huelva, Spain...

Pakistan to face South Korea in Asian Hockey Semifinal

Tensions mount as Germany says NATO will not let Russia dictate its military posture

Bakakhel incident: ECP initiates inquiry against KP minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.