Pakistan wants cordial ties with neighbours for regional peace, prosperity: COAS

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday met with Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran and reiterated that Pakistan wants cordial relations with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

The army chief expressed these view during his meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud here, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS emphasised that peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia. He thanked the Saudi leadership for convening the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad.

He said that this extraordinary session of OIC is extremely important to channelise international efforts and save Afghanistan from looming security and humanitarian crises.

The COAS reiterated that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia and acknowledges the  kingdom’s unique place in Islamic world.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations were also discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, and role in regional stability. He pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Pakistan, Iran are brotherly neighbours with shared history, culture & religion; says COAS

During his meeting with Foreign Minister of Iran, Mr Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the COAS discussed geo-strategic environment particularly situation in Afghanistan, defence & security cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Pak-Iran Border security mechanism also came under discussion. The COAS said that Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly neighbours with shared history, culture and religion.

Defence collaboration between the two countries has been strengthening over the years, the COAS reiterated.

Referring to OIC’s extra ordinary session, COAS termed it historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability.

Iranian FM acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace and the important role that Pakistan is playing in this regard.

Both sides agreed to stay engaged for enhanced bilateral cooperation while jointly working to assist in bringing positive developments in issues concerning the region particularly efforts to mitigate challenges facing people of Afghanistan.

Staff Report

