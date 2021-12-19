Opinion

Organic diet

By Editor's Mail
15
0

To meet nutritional requirements there is a popular trend nowadays. People prefer dietary supplements. By definition, a dietary supplement is a manufactured product intended to supplement the diet when taken by mouth. The nutrients in supplements are either extracted from food sources or synthetically made in order to increase the quality of nutritional value of a product. They are specially formulated and scientifically studied to effectively manage symptoms and improve outcomes. But supplement consumption is not an ultimate solution, nutritional needs should be met primarily through diet.
In Pakistan, flattering advertisements and campaigns urge parents to consume or in fact replace basic diet with supplements. Parents should always consult a pediatrician or any other concerned health expert before giving supplements to their children. Supplements for sure provide vitamins and minerals to body, but some generally high in sugars. Thus, to meet the nutritional requirement of body one must prefer whole food.
Natural and organic products offer three main benefits over dietary supplements: Better nutrition; Providing innumerable essential micronutrients. Essential fiber and Protective substances including anti-oxidants. All concerned stake holders prefer organic diet consumption, one can opt for dietary supplements but upon prescription of concerned consultants and immediate need.
The food regulatory authority in Punjab; Punjab Food Authority, its Chairman Umer Tanveer Butt and Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana along with their awareness teams have instructed people to prefer healthy and organic food options. We must take such instructions and messages into consideration for our sake.
USAMA PERVEZ
Lahore

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

