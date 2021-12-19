Balance in relations with world powers

Pakistan does not depend on the USA alone, the USA also needs Pakistan in many matters, and this has been constant for the last seven decades. It is a separate matter that the USA has never been such a reliable ally for Pakistan as China. The reason is that the USA solely looks after its own interests and spurns the interests of others to maintain its superpower identity in the world. The USA has repeatedly left Pakistan in the lurch after gaining 5ts interests. As a result, relations between Pakistan and the USA have never been so strong that Pakistan can fully put its trust in them. This is also the reason for Pakistan’s inclination towards China by this inappropriate attitude of the USA.

There is no denying the fact that it takes time to strike a balance between the USA and China, but the element of selflessness or ignorance is more prominent in our gesture. Until a few years ago, Pakistan was the utmost guardian of US interests but suddenly increasing the propensity towards China has not reduced the risks, although the process of selecting foreign targets would have been safer from a more severe response from the international community if it had been gradual, but in the eyes of policymakers there are probably more issues than targets. This needlessness can also harm the national interest.

We need to make the world powers as much a supporter as possible instead of opposing them. In this perspective, the Prime Minister has rightly said that we will not be part of any Cold War between the USA and China, but will try to cease it. The USA needs Pakistan, and Pakistan wants the USA to go ahead and play its role. In this regard, four members of the US Senate Intelligence Committee have visited Pakistan. The purpose of this visit is to improve relations between Pakistan and the USA and to help bring stability to Afghanistan. Pakistan is satisfied that US officials have tried to understand Pakistan’s grievances, but bilateral relations will depend on economic cooperation. It is up to the US government to decide at what level bilateral relations can be restored. However, Pakistan will have to maintain a balance in its relations with the world powers. This is the only way for Pakistan to succeed in that balance

It is true that anti-US sentiments in Pakistan are on the rise rather than diminishing, as many quarters in Pakistan see the USA as an unreliable ally who refuses to help Pakistan in difficult times. In contrast, China is considered a reliable ally that has not only helped Pakistan in every strenuous time but has also stood by it. However, severing ties with the USA is not as easy as it seems because Pakistan will have to bear the direct benefit or loss of being a supporter or an opponent of any world power.

The Pakistani leadership has always believed that the most popular sentiments of the people of Pakistan are in fact a reflection of the protection of national interests. That is why it has succeeded in making popular decisions and has not compromised on the interests of the country, while the other stance is that relations between Pakistan and the USA have not been very pleasant in recent years, so the USA wanted to re-establish good relations with Pakistan by inviting them to the Democracy Summit, but after the refusal to attend from Pakistan, perhaps the USAs now will try to establish better relations.

Despite Pakistan’s refusal, there has been no statement from the USA, while criticism is being leveled at our political leadership. But it would have been better to ensure that priorities are achieved without vexing other powers and making them enemies. We must move beyond sentimentality and pursue foreign policy goals. India is superior in diplomacy despite its atrocities in Kashmir, while Pakistan, despite all its pacifism, is clearing up its defensive position.

Pakistan cannot ignore the ongoing human rights violations and Indian fabrications in Occupied Kashmir while selecting foreign policy targets, but Pakistan seems to be unable to fulfill its responsibilities in this regard. Since then, India has dared to revoke the special status of Kashmir granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir, although it had never dared to do so in previous military eras. As soon as we soured relations with the USA, India decided to consume Kashmir. This decision confirms Pakistan’s diplomatic failure and weak foreign policy.

