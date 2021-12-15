Namibia captain desires to play in PSL

Namibia cricket team captain Gerhard Simpson has shown his interest to play in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) for free.

His views came after Peshawar Zalmi’s Kamran Akmal decided to leave the tournament.

“Pick me. I’ll be there for free,” Simpson wrote in reply to a tweet shared by ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier, Kamran had said: “Perhaps the team has no use for me anymore.” He had said that the PSL would do better to give a chance to younger players “rather than pick me in the Silver category”.

“I do not think I should play in the seventh edition of the PSL.”