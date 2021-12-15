Sports

Namibia captain desires to play in PSL

By News Desk

Namibia cricket team captain Gerhard Simpson has shown his interest to play in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) for free.

His views came after Peshawar Zalmi’s Kamran Akmal decided to leave the tournament.

“Pick me. I’ll be there for free,” Simpson wrote in reply to a tweet shared by ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier, Kamran had said: “Perhaps the team has no use for me anymore.” He had said that the PSL would do better to give a chance to younger players “rather than pick me in the Silver category”.

“I do not think I should play in the seventh edition of the PSL.”

Previous articleLone survivor in recent Indian copter crash succumbs to injuries
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Japan’s ‘Monster’ Inoue retains titles

TOKYO: Japan's unbeaten "Monster" Naoya Inoue defended his WBA and IBF bantamweight titles on Tuesday with an eighth-round technical knockout win over unheralded Thai...
Read more
Sports

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

BARCELONA: Barcelona and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero on Wednesday announced his retirement from football at a tearful press conference, just over a month after...
Read more
Sports

Gnabry hat-trick sees Bayern go nine points clear

BERLIN: Bayern Munich opened a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga on Tuesday as Serge Gnabry claimed a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski...
Read more
Sports

India’s Kohli says given 90 minutes notice of sacking

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli said Wednesday that he was told only 90 minutes before the official announcement that he had been sacked as India's...
Read more
Sports

Former Australia batsman Slater charged with breaching restraining order: ABC

SYDNEY: Former Australia batsman Michael Slater was charged with breaching a restraining order on Wednesday, two months after being taken into police custody over...
Read more
Sports

Muhammad Ali’s book on Pakistan sports history launched

LAHORE: Veteran journalist Muhammad Ali on Tuesday launched his book titled "Pakistan Sports and Heroes" at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Afghanistan’s economic collapse will affect whole region: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday called for taking immediate decisions to avert the increasing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. In a statement, Shah...

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

Gnabry hat-trick sees Bayern go nine points clear

Europe sees spike in omicron cases, weighs new restrictions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.