World

Lone survivor in recent Indian copter crash succumbs to injuries

By Anadolu Agency

NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force’s Group Capt. Varun Singh, the only survivor in last week’s helicopter crash that left 13 people dead, succumbed to his injures, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Wednesday.

India’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and his wife were among 13 killed in the crash in southern Tamil Nadu on Dec. 8.

Rawat was en route to the defence services staff college in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers when the incident happened near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. A tri-service inquiry into the incident is underway.

Of the 14 onboard, Singh was the lone survivor and admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru.

The “IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of brave heart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident,” a statement read.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singh served the nation with “pride, valour and utmost professionalism.”

“I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti (rest in peace),” he wrote on Twitter.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also tweeted: “Pained beyond words to learn of the demise of IAF pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends. We stand firmly with the family, in this hour of grief.”

Previous articleJapan’s ‘Monster’ Inoue retains titles
Next articleNamibia captain desires to play in PSL
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Europe sees spike in omicron cases, weighs new restrictions

ISTANBUL: With more cases of the omicron coronavirus variant are being reported across Europe, countries are bracing for a new wave and weighing additional...
Read more
World

Amid caustic rhetoric, House votes to combat Islamophobia

WASHINGTON: When Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert cracked a racist, Islamophobic joke about Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, it wasn’t the first time she mocked the...
Read more
World

Saudi Arabia ready to normalise ties with Israel based on Arab initiative

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it is ready to normalise relations with Israel based on the 2002 Arab initiative proposal for peace. In an interview with...
Read more
World

US surpasses 800,000 coronavirus deaths as fifth wave takes hold

WASHINGTON: The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, crossed 800,000 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins...
Read more
World

Taliban blamed for at least 72 extrajudicial killings: UN

GENEVA: The UN has said there are "credible allegations" of more than 100 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in August,...
Read more
Top Headlines

Omicron fastest-spreading Covid variant yet, ‘probably’ in most countries: WHO

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate and urged countries to act as drug maker Pfizer said...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Afghanistan’s economic collapse will affect whole region: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday called for taking immediate decisions to avert the increasing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. In a statement, Shah...

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

Gnabry hat-trick sees Bayern go nine points clear

Europe sees spike in omicron cases, weighs new restrictions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.