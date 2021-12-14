Sports

Muhammad Ali’s book on Pakistan sports history launched

By Blawal Mir

LAHORE: Veteran journalist Muhammad Ali on Tuesday launched his book titled “Pakistan Sports and Heroes” at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in Lahore.

Former Pakistan captain and legendary batsman Zaheer Abbas, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan, former hockey captain Akhtar Rasool Ch, tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, hockey legend Dr Tariq Aziz, former cricketers Salman Butt and Muhammad Yousuf, and number of sportspersons, sports administrators, and journalists were present on the occasion.

The book consists of approximately 400 pages and carries history of Pakistan sports with records and rare photos. It also contains individual profiles of all Pakistani sports legends from 1947 onward.

Addressing the participants at the ceremony, Zaheer Abbas praised the author for compiling the book and said: “I congratulate Muhammad Ali on writing the book that covers all sports and contains profiles of all Pakistani sports legends. The book will surely help players in learning from past sports events. ”

In his speech, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi thanked the author for mentioning his achievements in the book. He said: “The book covers all sports, including tennis. And I am happy that Muhammad Ali has mentioned my achievements for the country in his book. It is a proud moment for me to sit with Olympians here at the ceremony as I have not represented Pakistan in Olympics yet. I congratulate the author on writing such a master piece.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tariq Aziz said: “Muhammad Ali’s efforts are commendable as in his book, he has covered all achievements of Pakistani sports legends from 1947 to till date. The book will motivate young sports players by providing them a timeline of past sports achievements and profiles of sports legends. It will also serve as a reference book on Pakistan sports.”

Journalist Rashed Rahman said: “I have read the book. It is a comprehensive book on history of Pakistan sports and legends. It is first of its kind as a single book on all sports was never written before.”

The author thanked the speakers for their valuable comments on the book and all the guests for gracing the ceremony with their presence. He said it took him five years to compile the book, adding that he will continue his services to Pakistan sports.

Blawal Mir
The writer is a member of staff. He did his LLB from University of the Punjab. He can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @blawal_mir and Facebook blawalmir.

