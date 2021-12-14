Rs100bn projects to be implemented every year: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was informed on Tuesday that projects costing Rs100 billion would be implemented every year out of the Rs500 billion mega-development package.

Speaking during the question-hour in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that initial work on the Rs500 billion mega-development package has been completed.

He informed the house that fuel price adjustment on electricity generated by the state and not connected with the national grid would be taken up with the federal government.He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for assuring Rs12 billion for the completion of remaining work of 2005 earthquake-damaged infrastructure.

He said that a historic mega developmental package of Rs500 billion would bring about a revolutionary development in tourism, infrastructure, hydel, health, education and other sectors and added that this historical package will make the state and its people prosperous.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is on the one hand is effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level and on the other his entire focus is on the development and the prosperity of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir. He said that PM Khan wants to see tourism and industrial development in Azad Kashmir to bring the state on a road to progress and prosperity.

He said Prime Minister Khan is committed to removing the deprivations of Azad Kashmir and is taking practical steps for the rapid development of the state.