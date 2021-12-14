NATIONAL

Rs100bn projects to be implemented every year: AJK PM

By Staff Report

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was informed on Tuesday that projects costing Rs100 billion would be implemented every year out of the Rs500 billion mega-development package.

Speaking during the question-hour in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that initial work on the Rs500 billion mega-development package has been completed.

He informed the house that fuel price adjustment on electricity generated by the state and not connected with the national grid would be taken up with the federal government.He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for assuring Rs12 billion for the completion of remaining work of 2005 earthquake-damaged infrastructure.

He said that a historic mega developmental package of Rs500 billion would bring about a revolutionary development in tourism, infrastructure, hydel, health, education and other sectors and added that this historical package will make the state and its people prosperous.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is on the one hand is effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue at the international level and on the other his entire focus is on the development and the prosperity of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir. He said that PM Khan wants to see tourism and industrial development in Azad Kashmir to bring the state on a road to progress and prosperity.

He said Prime Minister Khan is committed to removing the deprivations of Azad Kashmir and is taking practical steps for the rapid development of the state.

Previous articleMuhammad Ali’s book on Pakistan sports history launched
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt urges ECP to expedite work on EVMs

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry urged the ECP to issue tender for the EVMs, on Tuesday. The minister stated that the government...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh govt inks 6 MoUs for infrastructural development at Dubai moot

The PPP-led Sindh government inked six memoranda of understanding (MoU) for province's infrastructural development at Sindh Investment Conference held in Dubai, on Tuesday. The conference...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt devises Pakistan’s first policy to grow hemp fibre

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Science and Technology has formulated Pakistan’s first hemp policy for the cultivation of hemp fibre for medicinal and industrial use. Under the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Federal cabinet accepts resignation by TDAP Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet Tuesday accepted the resignation of head of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Arif Ahmed Khan. Arif Ahmed Khan, who also served...
Read more
HEADLINES

Former US ambassador says ‘Pakistan is out of America’s do more pressure’

Former US ambassador to Pakistan, Cameron Munter stated on Tuesday that Pakistan was out of America's "do more" pressure. The former ambassador went on to...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Rigging Fears’: PTI announces boycott of vote recount in NA-196

JACOBABAD: Representatives of Minister for Privatisation and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly from NA-196 Mohammedmian Soomro has announced boycott of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Putin seeks ‘immediate talks’ with NATO on Russia’s security

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish and French counterparts on Tuesday that he wants "immediate" talks with the United States and NATO...

China urges U.S. to stop driving wedge between Asia-Pacific countries

Police arrests Afghan national for injuring BISP officer

Sindh govt inks 6 MoUs for infrastructural development at Dubai moot

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.