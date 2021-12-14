Sports

Clinical Pakistan beat West Indies in 2nd T20 match

By Staff Correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan on Tuesday defeated West Indies by nine runs in the second T20 International at the National Stadium in Karachi, winning the three-match series 2-0.

Having won the first T20, the Men in Green thus won the three-match T20I series against the Windies with the final due on Thursday, December 16, in Karachi.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan handed West Indies a 173-run target after a loss of eight wickets.

During the first innings, West Indies bowlers were able to pick up quick wickets after they dismissed skipper Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman in the first few overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan scored 38 runs with the help of five boundaries, while Iftikhar Ahmed and Haider Ali managed to score over 30 runs reach.

Pakistan scored 172-8 in their 20 overs after winning the toss, with Mohammad Rizwan (38), Iftikhar Ahmed (32) and Haider Ali (31) amongst the runs.

 

West Indies rode on a career best 67 by Brenden King while Romario Shepherd hit a 19-ball 35 not out but the tourists were stopped short of the winning target by Shaheen Shah Afridi who finished with 3-26.

Pakistan won the first match by 63 runs. The third and final match is on Thursday, also in Karachi. Moreover, both sides will also play three One-Day Internationals on Dec 18, 20 and 22.

For today’s match, Pakistan retained the same playing XI.

Staff Correspondent

