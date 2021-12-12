China to promote true democratic spirit in global affairs, says Wang Yi

BEIJING: China will unswervingly defend the principle of democracy in international relations and advocate “true democratic spirit,” said Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister.

In an article published in the state media People’s Daily on Sunday, the senior Chinese diplomat reiterated that democracy is not “mass-produced” with the uniform model.

“There are different approaches and attitudes toward this question. Some regard Western democracy as the only correct answer. Therefore, they seek to forcibly transplant and impose it onto the whole world.

Some attempt to take one country’s model as the criterion, provoking tension between different political systems and ideologies and creating division and confrontation in the world,” Wang said. “Undoubtedly, none of these is true democracy, but fake democracy using the concept as a cover.”

Wang said the Communist Party of China has led the Chinese people in finding a new form of democracy that suits their national conditions – the whole-process people’s democracy.

China has confidence in its own democracy, but it also respects the democracy of other countries and will not export it to other nations, he said.

“We are willing to communicate on an equal footing, exchange and learn from each other, not only to learn the positive results of the development of human civilization but also to provide a useful reference for other countries,” he said.