NATIONAL

PM Imran to arrive Lahore today on a day-long visit

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive Lahore on
a day-long visit today (Monday) to hold key meetings in the provincial capital.

The premier will hold separate meetings with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

CM Usman Buzdar will brief PM Khan on the administrative affairs of the province. The premier will also address the health card ceremony in Lahore and will meet provincial ministers too.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar is also expected to brief the premier regarding his Britain’s visit. As per schedule, all the meetings and engagements of PM Khan will be held
at the Governor’s House.

Staff Report

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Asad Umar says Karachi will not beg for its rights from CM Sindh

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar, while addressing a hard-hitting "All Stakeholders" presser on Sunday stated that Karachi is not...
Read more
NATIONAL

Another cop martyred guarding anti-polio vaccinators

A police official was martyred in an armed attack on the polio vaccination team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's district Tank on Sunday. The news was confirmed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt makes EVMs mandatory for upcoming local govt elections

The government of Pakistan has decided to make electronic voting machines (EVMs) compulsory for the upcoming local government polls, across the province. CM Usman Buzdar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad urges ECP to make public foreign sources of funding of all political parties

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to make foreign sources of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Experts urge Pakistan to help Afghanistan in its institution-building process

ISLAMABAD: Experts advised federal government on Sunday to adopt a functional strategy to help Afghanistan in its institutional building, despite providing food assistance, as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Furniture exports rise over 202pc to $2.78m in 4 months: says PFC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has said that furniture exports registered a 202.49 percent increase during the first four months of the current fiscal...
Read more
Must Read

