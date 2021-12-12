PM Imran to arrive Lahore today on a day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive Lahore on

a day-long visit today (Monday) to hold key meetings in the provincial capital.

The premier will hold separate meetings with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

CM Usman Buzdar will brief PM Khan on the administrative affairs of the province. The premier will also address the health card ceremony in Lahore and will meet provincial ministers too.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar is also expected to brief the premier regarding his Britain’s visit. As per schedule, all the meetings and engagements of PM Khan will be held

at the Governor’s House.