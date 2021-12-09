Mainstreaming in action

Tehrik Labaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi chose to give an interview to a foreign news magazine after his recent release from jail, and indicated the role his party is supposed to play in the next election: that of a kingmaker, such that no party could form a government without its help.

Considering how its first sit-in at Faizabad was used to destabilise the PML-N government, its 2018 election outing served to reduce the PML(N) votes. It appears that it is now to serve as the next PML(J) or the next PML(Q). The former was used to prop up the PPP in the Centre, but to deny it the Punjab. The latter is presently being used as a prop for the PTI especially in Punjab.

The TLP chief is prepared to talk to other political parties about electoral alliances. The forming of such alliances has a long history, going back to the PNA’s formation in 1977. The overt inducement would be the votes the TLP could command. Religio-political parties have not polled very well, and the TLP represents yet another attempt to consolidate the Brelvi vote, which last was previously appealed to by the Tehrik Minhajul Quran of Prof. Tahirul Qadri. The TLP has been something of a one-issue party, first protesting against an allegedly Ahmadi member of the Cabinet, and then against the French President for supporting blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Whether this is enough to give the TLP enough traction among voters to win any seats is to be seen, but with the right forces in its corner, it is preparing to play a kingmaker’s role. Will the mainstream parties curry favour with the TLP by adopting similar stances on the closure of the French embassy or the embargo on French products, so as to accuse the PTI of being a blasphemous party worthy only to be turfed out? Past precedent shows that the TLP can expect eager visitors.