Opinion

Mainstreaming in action

Saad Rizvi indicates the shape of things to come

By Editorial
0
0

Tehrik Labaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi chose to give an interview to a foreign news magazine after his recent release from jail, and indicated the role his party is supposed to play in the next election: that of a kingmaker, such that no party could form a government without its help.

Considering how its first sit-in at Faizabad was used to destabilise the PML-N government, its 2018 election outing served to reduce the PML(N) votes. It appears that it is now to serve as the next PML(J) or the next PML(Q). The former was used to prop up the PPP in the Centre, but to deny it the Punjab. The latter is presently being used as a prop for the PTI especially in Punjab.

- Advertisement -

The TLP chief is prepared to talk to other political parties about electoral alliances. The forming of such alliances has a long history, going back to the PNA’s formation in 1977. The overt inducement would be the votes the TLP could command. Religio-political parties have not polled very well, and the TLP represents yet another attempt to consolidate the Brelvi vote, which last was previously appealed to by the Tehrik Minhajul Quran of Prof. Tahirul Qadri. The TLP has been something of a one-issue party, first protesting against an allegedly Ahmadi member of the Cabinet, and then against the French President for supporting blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Whether this is enough to give the TLP enough traction among voters to win any seats is to be seen, but with the right forces in its corner, it is preparing to play a kingmaker’s role. Will the mainstream parties curry favour with the TLP by adopting similar stances on the closure of the French embassy or the embargo on French products, so as to accuse the PTI of being a blasphemous party worthy only to be turfed out? Past precedent shows that the TLP can expect eager visitors.

Previous articleFuture of crowdfunding in Pakistan
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Future of crowdfunding in Pakistan

The increasing sale and purchase of cryptocurrency and NFTs in Pakistan and worldwide clearly indicate that people are looking to invest small amounts in...
Read more
Letters

Instilling hypocrisy through education

Almost all of us have gone through a stage where we were taught about reproduction in biology textbooks. Although the books do not contain...
Read more
Letters

Ghost of Lord Macaulay

The Ghost of Lord Thomas Babington Macaulay continues to haunt the corridors of power in their pursuit of autocratic rule and this was once...
Read more
Comment

Biogas Potential of Pakistan

Being an agricultural economy with large herds of milk-producing animals, there is a tremendous potential of producing biogas from their waste. I was motivated...
Read more
Comment

Thriving extremism in Pakistan

The gruesome manifestation of ghastly extremism in thet Sialkot lynching incident has shocked and shattered every sane Pakistani. The brutal killing of Sri-Lankan National...
Read more
Comment

Socio-Economic inclusion of PWDs

In 1992, the United Nations declared 3 December the “International Day of Persons with Disabilities”. This year the day focused on the challenges, barriers...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

EU closely monitoring IIOJK’s human rights situation: VP

BRUSSELS: European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell has said that European Union (EU) is closely following the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir...

APS attack: Govt seeks time from SC to submit progress report

Sindh announces winter break for schools, colleges

Shehbaz finds Zardari’s statement against Nawaz to be offensive

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.