Sialkot lynching: Govt urged to take action against culprits

By News Desk

The National Council for Interfaith Peace & Harmony (NCIPH) on Sunday urged the government to investigate the Sialkot lynching and take stern action against all those responsible for the incident.

On Friday, the incident had taken place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot, where reportedly the workers of private factories had attacked Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage, who was working as manager of a factory, over blasphemy allegations and burnt his body after killing him.

In a meeting in Lahore on Sunday, NCIPH leaders Javaid William, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain, Allama Shakeel Nasir, Dr Ruhiyeh Muffedi, Hafiz Zubair Ahmad, Prof Masood Ahmad, Prof Kalyan Singh, and other participants condemned the incident and urged that all those involved in the killing must be brought to justice.

They also urged the government to take measures to stop misuse of laws.

During the meeting, they discussed in detail the incident and the government’s action. “There is no room for violence and extremism in Islam,” they said and urged citizens to remember message of peace and peaceful coexistence, acceptance and social harmony in daily life.

They said that taking law into one’s hands on the basis of mere accusation is contrary to true religious teachings, adding that the incident was very unfortunate and an insult to human dignity.

“There must not be any mistake and all those responsible must be punished with the full severity of the law.

On the other hand, the members of Youth National Council for Interfaith Peace & Harmony gathered at the Liberty roundabout to protest against the incident. Holding placards, the participants chanted slogans to condemn the incident.

 

