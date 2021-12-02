Pakistan attaches high importance to CPEC projects: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the country attaches high importance to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, his office said in a statement.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress on CPEC projects, Khan said that timelines for the CPEC projects should be adhered to, the statement added.

He said that the government is fully committed to provisions of CPEC agreements.

“China has been a time-tested friend of Pakistan and that the government accords high priority to implementation and operationalization of CPEC projects,'” Khan was quoted as saying.

The prime minister highlighted that continuity of policies is essential for long-term projects to achieve maximum benefits for the country, according to the statement.