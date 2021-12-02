Pakistan’s UN peacekeeper buried with honours

ISLAMABAD: A peacekeeper from Pakistan Army, Havaldar Muhammad Shafiq, who was serving with the United Nations mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) and embraced martyrdom there, was laid to rest in his native city of Mian Channu.

Shafiq was buried with full military honours, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said Thursday.

He had joined the peacekeeping mission in February, and was a brave and dedicated member of Pakistan’s contingent, ensuring the protection of civilians in CAR and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

So far, 162 peacekeepers have laid down their lives as part of the global mission for international peace and stability, the statement said.

Shafiq is survived by his wife and three sons.