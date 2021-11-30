Current model for pay and pension ‘unsustainable’: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that the current model for pay and pension is not sustainable and there is a need to rationalize the salaries, allowances, perks on the basis of performance and quality work.

He stated this while addressing a virtual meeting of the Pay and Pension Commission. The Commission is headed by Zafar Ahmed Khan and is composed of senior professionals from public and private sectors as well as serving Federal and Provincial Secretaries, AJK and GB and other senior officers of the governments also attended the meeting.

The performance of the employees may be assessed on the basis of setting targets and KPIs and simultaneously best performers may be compensated with rewards, he added.

The Adviser stressed for removal of anomalies in basic pay structure and suggested uniform basic pay structure for all the organizations. He suggested adoption of internationally accepted practices in the matter of pensions.

The Adviser emphasized that there is a need to work out ranges for linking compensation with performance. This will ensure meritocracy in the recruitment and result in improved service delivery in the public sector. The Adviser further extended his full support and cooperation to the Commission.

Chairman, Pay and Pension Commission thanked the Adviser to the PM on Finance and Revenue on his keen interest and ownership of the work of Pay and Pension Commission.

He assured that the Commission will do its best to come up to the expectations of the government and would present an actionable set of recommendations to the Government for rationalizing the pays of the public servants.