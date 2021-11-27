Authorities to mark peace by cycling event in former tribal region

ISLAMABAD: A cycle racing is going to be held in the erstwhile terrorism-marred tribal region of South Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to celebrate return of peace, and promote tourism in the region, an official with the cycling federation said.

The “Tour De Waziristan” will start on November 28 (Sunday) in Dera Ismail Khan district and conclude on November 30 in South Waziristan, Haroon General, general secretary of Islamabad chapter of the Pakistan Cycling Federation, told Xinhua.

The event is being jointly organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Pakistan Cycling Federation, paramilitary troops Frontier Corps, and local district administration.

About 100 cyclists from different teams across the country will participate in the race, and the participants will cover a total distance of 189 km in three stages in the former militancy-infested area of the province.

The winning participants will get prize money of around Rs300,000 (about $1,715), General said.

“South Waziristan is a beautiful land where peace has been restored after a lot of sacrifices rendered by the people of the region and security forces. The cycling federation wants people of Pakistan to know that the region is completely safe for excursion and trade activities, by holding the cycling contest with famous local cyclists in participation,” he added.

The event will not only open a new window of tourism to the region but also help create job opportunities through it, General added.