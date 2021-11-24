NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 350 new cases, nine deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
People queue up in their cars to receive a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, during a drive-through vaccination in Karachi on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 350 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The total number of infections climbed to 1,282,860 across the country, said the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Sindh has been the worst hit, with a total of 474,573 cases, followed by Punjab where the virus was detected in 442,638 people.

A total of 28,677 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, including nine over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

The vaccination drive in the country has also picked up the pace, with 49,343,712 people fully inoculated, according to the latest official data.

Staff Report

