Amnesty urges end to enforced disappearances

By The Associated Press
Pakistani human rights activists carry placards during a protest for missing persons to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances in Lahore on August 30, 2016. Large-scale enforced disappearances in South Asia can only be addressed if all the region's governments immediately criminalize this serious human rights violation, said lawyers and activists from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka during a Conference on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances, organized by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on the eve of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. / AFP / ARIF ALI (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

Amnesty International urged authorities to stop the alleged practice of forcibly disappearing suspected militants for years without trial, calling the practice “abhorrent.”

In a report entitled “Living Ghosts,” the rights group describes the difficulties faced by the families of the disappeared in obtaining information about their detained relatives.

It claims that since the beginning of the US-led war on terror, hundreds of rights defenders, activists, students and journalists have gone missing.

Among such detainees was Idris Khattak, who disappeared while traveling in the northwest in 2019. Weeks later, authorities acknowledged he was in their custody on unspecified treason charges. Khattak worked for Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch before disappearing.

“Enforced disappearance is a cruel practice that has caused indelible pain to hundreds of families in Pakistan over the past two decades. On top of the untold anguish of losing a loved one and having no idea of their whereabouts or safety, families endure other long-term effects including ill-health and financial problems,” said Rehab Mahamoor, Amnesty International’s acting South Asia researcher.

She asked Pakistan to disclose the fate and whereabouts of all the disappeared to their families, and release those still being held. The group also urged officials linked to such enforced disappearances to be put on trial.

There was no immediate comment from the government, which has repeatedly denied the allegations. It says most of the missing went to Afghanistan to join militant groups in recent years.

Although the law prohibits detentions without court approval, officials have privately conceded that intelligence agencies were holding an unspecified number of suspects at detention facilities.

The Associated Press

